VIDEO: Olivo Four-Cylinder Hits 5.86/243 at Maryland International Raceway

Puerto Rico’s Joel “Siquitraqui” Olivo claimed the unlimited four-cylinder records in quarter-mile and eighth-mile racing in the first qualifying session at the annual HalTech World Cup Finals at Maryland International Raceway in Budds Creek, Maryland.

Utilizing a K24 143 cubic-inch four-cylinder Honda powerplant with a single Affordable Turbo Kits turbocharger, Olivo’s “No War Racing” 2020 Honda Acura hit 5.86 seconds at 243.46 mph to destroy the previous DI Four-Cylinder World Records of 5.95/232.11 held by Carl Brunet’s Canadian Pontiac GXP.

“Siquitraqui”, (Spanish for “Loud Firecracker”), also grabbed both ends of Brunet’s eighth-mile marks with a 3.85/195.79 clocking.

Brunet is currently qualified second at 6.06/231. The Puerto Rico National Drag Team now concurrently holds the quarter-mile and eighth-mile records in the Six-Cylinder, Four-Cylinder and Rotary-powered categories of the DI Drag Racing World Records.