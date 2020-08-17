VIDEO: NHRA Pro Mod World Champ ‘Stevie Fast’ Takes on TAFC World Champ Sean Bellemeur in MWDRS Final

When the Mid-West Pro Mod Series (now the Mid-West Drag Racing Series) announced the addition of Top Alcohol Funny Car to its events in June, no one could’ve predicted the battle of the heavyweights that ensued at the class’ second race with the series over the weekend.

Two-time and defending NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car world champion Sean Bellemeur was the heavy favorite going into the weekend. He won the first-ever MWDRS TAFC race – for a class-record $20,000 payday – in July, and he was dead-set on repeating in the Bartone brothers’ Steve Boggs-tuned Hussey Performance Camaro.

Racing at the Domino’s Summer Speed Spectacular at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis, the Californian driver qualified No. 1 with a 3.641-second pass at 211.69. He stepped up to a 3.617 at 211.59 on a first-round bye, then improved again to a 3.614 at 213.60 to defeat Bob McCosh in the semis.

Waiting for Bellemeur in the final was defending NHRA Pro Mod world champion Stevie “Fast” Jackson, who was making his TAFC debut in Jim and Annie Whiteley’s YNot Racing Camaro. Opting to use a torque converter instead of the class-standard clutch, Jackson was No. 1 after the first qualifying session but slipped to No. 3 with a 3.685 at 207.24 by the time qualifying wrapped up.

Jackson started eliminations with a .002 light and another 3.68 at 207 to knock down Shane Westerfield, who lost traction nearly immediately. The Pro Mod and Radial vs. the World star left first again in his semifinal matchup with Kyle Smith, but it was his 3.628 at 211.23 that grabbed attention and sent him to the final round.

The final-round race of champions was over as soon as it started, though, as Jackson let go of the trans-brake button .002 seconds too soon, throwing away a 3.643 at 211.03. Bellemeur was on his game, cutting a .012 light and charging to a 3.637 at 214.11 to earn his second MWDRS victory and the $15,000 check.

