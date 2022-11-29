Video: Monday Testing Highlights at 2022 Snowbird Outlaw Nationals

With the 51st annual Snowbird Outlaw Nationals presented by Motion Raceworks quickly approaching, teams took the opportunity to hit Bradenton Motorsports Park on Monday to start testing. The historic race will pay $51,000 to the winner in Pro Mod, with several other classes on tap, including Pro 275, X275, Ultra Street, Limited Drag Radial, Outlaw 632, and more.

Straight Line Media’s Kyle Christ is on the grounds all week covering the action. He put together this compilation of highlights from Monday testing. Drivers include William Brown, Rob Cox, Lyle Barnett, Brandon Pesz, and even “Cleetus McFarland.”

Stay tuned to DragIllustrated.com for continued coverage of the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals.