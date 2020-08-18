VIDEO: Jack Greene’s ‘Warbird’ Makes 3,000-Plus-Horsepower Dyno Pull on Nitrous

Our friends at FuelTech recently sent over this feature on Jack Greene’s “Warbird” Radial vs. the World ’68 Firebird and its dyno day on FuelTech’s hub dyno. Watch the video and check out the full story below!

Whoever said nitrous couldn’t keep up with the boosted cars in the highest levels of door-slammer racing has never experienced today’s Godzilla-sized 5.300 bore space billet masterpieces. Recently Jack Greene and Daniel Ray brought their 1968 Pontiac Firebird to FuelTech for some checkout runs.

The result was nothing short of staggering with the nitrous-injected Pat Musi 959ci powerplant cranking out 3,410HP. Built by Robert Hayes, the Warbird has run in the 3.60s during Radial vs. The World competition while rolling on a set of Mickey Thompson ET Radial Pro tires.

The team relies on a FuelTech FT600 engine management system to keep steady control on the powerful Musi 959. It offers them integrated systems such as an LCD touchscreen on the face of the ECU. The display not only gives the driver critical live information but also allows the team to make tune changes without connecting to a laptop or PC computer.

The FT600, however, is far more than just a fancy and convenient screen. Like all PowerFT ECUs it features sequential injection and ignition, O2 closed loop, Data Logger, Delay Box, Boost Controller, and much more. The Pro-Nitrous control is renowned in the RvW, 275 Radial, and Pro Modified worlds, giving the user a set of tools for engine tuning as well as power control for record-setting performances.

The FT600 also includes GearControl, allowing the transmission shifting and lock-up functions to be integrated into the engine management system instead of requiring a separate control box. Spark power and control is critical on a nitrous engine, just like the big power boosted combinations and the FTSPARK-8 Capacitive Discharge Ignition (CDI) is up to the challenge.

It can provide up to 600mj of energy for the spark and 125 amps of current in the coil primary. The Warbird relies on eight CDI Racing Ignition Coils, also sourced from FuelTech, to deliver that energy to each cylinder. Data acquisition is another highly touted feature of the PowerFT line of engine management systems with accelerometer, gyroscope, and the ability connect any sensor via the CAN bus system.

The information is displayed with the engine and power management data, allowing the tuner to use only the FTManager software when analyzing the information.

It streamlines the process for easy and quick changes for the next run. The Warebird also utilizes eight FuelTech WB-O2 Nanos, which are connected to the FT600 via CAN bus and without the use of an analog input. FuelTech offers Advanced Factory Training that includes the shop, Mainline hub-dyno, and FuelTech staff to help you diagnosis and troubleshoot problems before you hit the track.

The package is available by appointment only. Incredible products to help vehicles perform better and faster combined with exceptional customer service is why you’re seeing #FuelTechEverywhere

