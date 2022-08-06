Victor Alvarez Reveals Snowbird Outlaw Nationals Pro Mod Entry List; Opens Up on 51st Running

It took less than five minutes to sell out the entire Pro Mod division for the 51st running of the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals at Bradenton Motorsports Park (BMP) set for December 1-4, 2022.

“It’s crazy,” said BMP track owner and promoter Victor Alvarez. “Obviously, when you put up $51,000-to-win you’re going to get people’s attention, but I hope this huge response is also representative of all the time, energy and money we’ve poured into Bradenton Motorsports Park over the course of the last few years and especially the last few months. I like to think racers appreciate that and they see it; they see what we’re tying to do here.”

Alvarez continued, “We want BMP to be the kind of place that racers genuinely look forward to visiting. We’ve spared no expense upgrading the facility this summer and I believe the stage is set for the 51st annual Snowbird Outlaws Nationals to be the biggest one yet.”

Upstaging previous years will be no short order for Alvarez, who earned Promoter of the Year honors from Drag Illustrated in no small part due to the spectacle that was the 50th anniversary of the event last winter.

“It’s a tall order,” admitted Alvarez. “Last year, honestly, it was special. But looking at our entry list for 2022 and considering all the improvements we’ve made – all this new concrete – I think we’re going to blow it out of the water.

“And I mean it when I say ‘we’. The awards, the attention – it’s all great and much appreciated – but we have an incredible team here at BMP. It’s not just me. It’s all of us, and we’re all 100-percent dedicated to this place and our racers. We know we have something special and we’re all working together to build on it.”

The Snowbird Outlaw Nationals presented by Motion Raceworks Pro Mod division is sponsored by FuelTech and M&M Transmission and the entry list for the outlaw eighth-mile eliminator includes a diverse mix of drivers from numerous classes and organizations.

Drivers include reigning NHRA Pro Mod world champion “Stevie Fast” Jackson, back-to-back-to-back PDRA Pro Nitrous champ Jim Halsey, rising star Lyle Barnett and standout driver Melanie Salemi, who won the event in 2021, amongst a host of the biggest names in outlaw drag racing. The monstrous event will also feature a $15,000-to-win Pro275 eliminator and $10,000-to-win X275 shootout, as well as Limited Drag Radial, Ultra Street, Outlaw 632, No Time, 4.60 Index Bike, 5.50 Index, 6.50 Index and three individual Jr. Dragster classes.

“These are some of the biggest names in all of drag racing,” continued Alvarez. “It’s all the heavy hitters coming to one location to have it out, and we couldn’t be more excited. We’re so grateful for the support from all our sponsors, racers and fans. This year the Snowbirds can’t come soon enough.”

The complete entry list is as follows:

Mark Micke Blake Housley Bobby Glenn Michael Naumann Peter Farber Manny Buginga Stan Shelton Melanie Salemi Daniel Pharris Don Lamana Robert Gallegos Spencer Hyde Mike Decker Mike Decker Ronald Balduf Brandon Pesz Justin Jones Jeff Jones Mike Janis Scott Napierata Todd Tutterow Derrick Ford Michael Tokarz Cameron Hensley Derek Ward David Monday Tom Blincoe David Mallory Kurt Steding Jacinto Santos Tommy Gray Lyle Barnett Jon Stouffer Dustin Nesloney Jose Gonzales Sidnei Frigo Joseph Newsham Scott Tidwell Mark Werdehausen Felix Garcia Kevin Rivenbark John Strickland Frank Cersosimo Ken Cruz Robert Abbott Jeff Rudolf Stevie Fast Jackson Randy Weatherford Ken Quartuccio Jim Halsey

For more information like ticket prices and a detailed schedule, stay tuned to www.racebmp.com.