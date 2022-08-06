Connect with us

Victor Alvarez Reveals Snowbird Outlaw Nationals Pro Mod Entry List; Opens Up on 51st Running

It took less than five minutes to sell out the entire Pro Mod division for the 51st running of the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals at Bradenton Motorsports Park (BMP) set for December 1-4, 2022. 

“It’s crazy,” said BMP track owner and promoter Victor Alvarez. “Obviously, when you put up $51,000-to-win you’re going to get people’s attention, but I hope this huge response is also representative of all the time, energy and money we’ve poured into Bradenton Motorsports Park over the course of the last few years and especially the last few months. I like to think racers appreciate that and they see it; they see what we’re tying to do here.”

Alvarez continued, “We want BMP to be the kind of place that racers genuinely look forward to visiting. We’ve spared no expense upgrading the facility this summer and I believe the stage is set for the 51st annual Snowbird Outlaws Nationals to be the biggest one yet.”

Upstaging previous years will be no short order for Alvarez, who earned Promoter of the Year honors from Drag Illustrated in no small part due to the spectacle that was the 50th anniversary of the event last winter. 

“It’s a tall order,” admitted Alvarez. “Last year, honestly, it was special. But looking at our entry list for 2022 and considering all the improvements we’ve made – all this new concrete – I think we’re going to blow it out of the water.

“And I mean it when I say ‘we’. The awards, the attention – it’s all great and much appreciated – but we have an incredible team here at BMP. It’s not just me. It’s all of us, and we’re all 100-percent dedicated to this place and our racers. We know we have something special and we’re all working together to build on it.”

The Snowbird Outlaw Nationals presented by Motion Raceworks Pro Mod division is sponsored by FuelTech and M&M Transmission and the entry list for the outlaw eighth-mile eliminator includes a diverse mix of drivers from numerous classes and organizations. 

Drivers include reigning NHRA Pro Mod world champion “Stevie Fast” Jackson, back-to-back-to-back PDRA Pro Nitrous champ Jim Halsey, rising star Lyle Barnett and standout driver Melanie Salemi, who won the event in 2021, amongst a host of the biggest names in outlaw drag racing. The monstrous event will also feature a $15,000-to-win Pro275 eliminator and $10,000-to-win X275 shootout, as well as Limited Drag Radial, Ultra Street, Outlaw 632, No Time, 4.60 Index Bike, 5.50 Index, 6.50 Index and three individual Jr. Dragster classes. 

“These are some of the biggest names in all of drag racing,” continued Alvarez. “It’s all the heavy hitters coming to one location to have it out, and we couldn’t be more excited. We’re so grateful for the support from all our sponsors, racers and fans. This year the Snowbirds can’t come soon enough.”

The complete entry list is as follows:

  1. Mark Micke
  2. Blake Housley
  3. Bobby Glenn
  4. Michael Naumann
  5. Peter Farber
  6. Manny Buginga
  7. Stan Shelton
  8. Melanie Salemi
  9. Daniel Pharris
  10. Don Lamana
  11. Robert Gallegos
  12. Spencer Hyde
  13. Mike Decker
  14. Mike Decker
  15. Ronald Balduf
  16. Brandon Pesz
  17. Justin Jones
  18. Jeff Jones
  19. Mike Janis
  20. Scott Napierata
  21. Todd Tutterow
  22. Derrick Ford
  23. Michael Tokarz
  24. Cameron Hensley
  25. Derek Ward 
  26. David Monday
  27. Tom Blincoe
  28. David Mallory
  29. Kurt Steding
  30. Jacinto Santos
  31. Tommy Gray
  32. Lyle Barnett
  33. Jon Stouffer
  34. Dustin Nesloney
  35. Jose Gonzales
  36. Sidnei Frigo
  37. Joseph Newsham
  38. Scott Tidwell
  39. Mark Werdehausen
  40. Felix Garcia
  41. Kevin Rivenbark
  42. John Strickland
  43. Frank Cersosimo
  44. Ken Cruz
  45. Robert Abbott
  46. Jeff Rudolf
  47. Stevie Fast Jackson
  48. Randy Weatherford
  49. Ken Quartuccio 
  50. Jim Halsey

For more information like ticket prices and a detailed schedule, stay tuned to www.racebmp.com. 

