Vic Alvarez, Wes Buck, Mike Carpenter Dish on $250,000-to-win PRO Superstar Shootout

A week removed from the announcement of the PRO Superstar Shootout – a star-studded $1.3M drag race coming in February of 2024 – Wes Buck, Mike Carpenter and Bradenton Motorsports Park’s own Victor Alvarez answer the hottest questions surrounding the sport’s newest marquee event. Drag Racing’s No. 1 talk show returns to break down all the latest news and hottest topics in the sport of drag racing.