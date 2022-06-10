Connect with us

News

Vibrant Performance Added to Caruso Family Racing

Published

Auto Imagery

Over the break in the NHRA Pro Stock schedule rookie driver Camrie Caruso was not sitting idly by on the sidelines. The front-runner for NHRA Rookie of the Year honors added Vibrant Performance, a leader in the supply of exhaust, air/fluid delivery, and motion and vibration control components which is a division of Vibrant Power, to her ever expanding list of major associate sponsors.

Vibrant Performance’s branding debuted on Caruso’s Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock race car at the NHRA New England Nationals, June 3-5 at New England Dragway and will ride with the Pro Stock team for the rest of the season.

“We have been talking with Vibrant Performance for a while and with our Titan Racing Engine program this was a natural fit,” said Caruso, who raced to her first career final round in Houston. “This business is about making good B2B connections and promoting companies that are solving problems. The stress we put our Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock race car under on a 210 mph run highlights the need for quality and dependable components.”

Headquartered in Canada but with operations in the United States and Australia, Vibrant Power and Vibrant Performance have played a valuable role in supporting the needs of clients from across the world who have come to depend on their technical expertise, diversified production capabilities, and unparalleled service. Vibrant Performance prides itself on being able to solve virtually any customer problem. They boast an extensive, diverse, and global supply chain, allowing virtually unlimited access to manufacturing resources and the ability to meet customer requirements reliably and cost-effectively.

“Our reputation as motion and vibration specialists has allowed us to provide our services across many industrial sectors and markets, especially in the automotive and transportation sector so a relationship with Camrie Caruso, the NHRA and Caruso Family Racing was a perfect opportunity,” said Arthur Malczewski, Vibrant Power Marketing Manager. “We have successfully served OEM and Aftermarket companies located in more than 70 countries and that number continues to grow. Our components are on equipment that just about anyone owns or operates around the country.”

Vibrant Performance is a market-driven rather than product-driven company that takes a proactive approach towards industry and market changes. Through the relationship with Caruso they hope to continue their mission of effective management, effective communication, customer service, quality products, loyalty, trust, and respect for all.

