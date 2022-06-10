Vibrant Performance Added to Caruso Family Racing

Over the break in the NHRA Pro Stock schedule rookie driver Camrie Caruso was not sitting idly by on the sidelines. The front-runner for NHRA Rookie of the Year honors added Vibrant Performance, a leader in the supply of exhaust, air/fluid delivery, and motion and vibration control components which is a division of Vibrant Power, to her ever expanding list of major associate sponsors.

Vibrant Performance’s branding debuted on Caruso’s Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock race car at the NHRA New England Nationals, June 3-5 at New England Dragway and will ride with the Pro Stock team for the rest of the season.

“We have been talking with Vibrant Performance for a while and with our Titan Racing Engine program this was a natural fit,” said Caruso, who raced to her first career final round in Houston. “This business is about making good B2B connections and promoting companies that are solving problems. The stress we put our Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock race car under on a 210 mph run highlights the need for quality and dependable components.”