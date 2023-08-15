Veteran Industry Personnel Loren Wilson Joins Elite Motorsports Team

Elite Motorsports announced today Loren Wilson has joined the team in an outside sales and service role. In an effort to continue the high level of personal service the company’s existing customers have become accustomed to and show new customers how the group does things at Elite Motorsports, bringing Wilson into the fold was the next step.

“We think it’s a great addition to Elite Motorsports,” said Richard Freeman, owner of Elite Motorsports. “We’ve grown a lot over the last 5-6 years and need good people to support our customers. We need to be able to deliver inventory, answer the phone when it’s late at night or there are problems, and Loren’s that guy.”

In addition to Wilson joining the Elite Motorsports team, Alan Cape, former owner of Flying A Motorsports, will also be added to the roster.

“We always worked well together – Loren and Alan – so we’re looking forward to both of them being a more integral part of Elite Motorsports and continuing to grow our business,” continued Freeman.

Wilson has an extensive background with more than 20 years of experience in motorsports and the race car transportation industry. He brings his wealth of knowledge and business acumen to Elite Motorsports.

The passion to do things the right way and exceed people’s expectations before, during and after the sale is what drives the entire Elite group while forging long-lasting relationships.

“We are looking forward to strengthening the efforts of Elite Motorsports in the marketplace, and both Loren and Alan can handle anything that needs to be done,” said Freeman.

Elite Motorsports was founded in 2004 and offers a wide variety of semi-transporters, motor coaches, gooseneck and stacker trailers, specialty hospitality and point-of-sale units. Additionally, Elite Motorsports supplies used high-performance engines, race cars and racing equipment for purchase. Furthermore, Elite has the largest inventory of new and used trucks, trailers and racing equipment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Learn more about Elite Motorsports by visiting www.elitemotorsportsllc.com or by calling 800-664-2727.