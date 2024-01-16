Vance & Hines Motorsports Announces New Partnership with Revzilla for 2024 Season

Vance & Hines Motorsports, a leading force in the world of motorcycle racing, is excited to announce motorcycle gear, parts and accessories leader RevZilla is set to be the title sponsor of V&H Motorsports’ teams in both NHRA drag racing and MotoAmerica road racing for the next two years. This marks the first time in over 50 years of competition that all Vance & Hines’ racing programs will fall under one title

sponsorship umbrella.

Founded in 2007 as an online retailer of motorcycle gear, parts and accessories, RevZilla is now owned by parent company Comoto Holdings. In addition to its industry-leading online presence, RevZilla also has retail stores in Newport Beach, Denver, and Philadelphia.

“In all of our years of racing, we’ve never had one company serve as a title sponsor for all of our racing activities,” said Vance & Hines Motorsports owner Terry Vance. “RevZilla has stepped up to be the major sponsor of our programs in both NHRA and MotoAmerica and we know they will be the perfect title-sponsorship partner. We’re excited about the new relationship, and we can’t wait to go racing with RevZilla onboard for the next two years.”

“We wanted to expose the RevZilla brand to a whole new audience and Vance & Hines Motorsports has presented the perfect platform to do that,” said Comoto’s Chief Marketing Officer and RevZilla President Steve Bontempo. “As title sponsor of Vance & Hines Motorsports, RevZilla will be introduced to fans of NHRA and MotoAmerica in the best possible light. We’re looking forward to an exciting 2024 and 2025 at drag strips and racetracks across the country.”

Vance & Hines Motorsports, who will continue to partner with Mission Foods, Harley-Davidson and Suzuki, will be announcing its teams for the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and the 2024 MotoAmerica Championship in the coming days.