Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Vance & Hines Motorsports Announce Pro Stock Motorcycle Riders for 2024 NHRA Season

Published

Vance & Hines Motorsports, a leading force in the world of motorcycle racing, is thrilled to announce that it will again field 2023 NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle Champion Gaige Herrera on a RevZilla/Mission/Vance & Hines Suzuki in the 2024 Mission Foods Drag Racing Championship. 

Herrera will be paired with veteran racer Richard Gadson, who is set to join the squad for what will be his rookie season of NHRA Pro Stock racing. Herrera won a record-breaking 11 races in the 2023 NHRA Pro Stock series and earned his first World Championship while posting a win-loss record of 50-4 over the course of the season. 

Herrera’s title was the 14th overall NHRA Championship for Vance & Hines as he joined Eddie Krawiec (four titles) and brothers Andrew (six titles) and Matt Hines (three titles) in earning championships on V&H machinery. 

“Even though we had an exceptional year in 2023, I know that next season will be more difficult,” Herrera said. “The rest of the class will be gunning for me, and it definitely won’t be easy. But, with that being said, I also know I’ve got a team behind me that never stops working and it’s a team that has proven time and time again to be the best in the championship. We will show up ready to go and I’m looking forward to defending my title.” 

Gadson, meanwhile, will be embarking on his first full season of NHRA Pro Stock racing after earning titles in XDA, NHDRO, SEMDRA and ManCup. The 37-year-old will benefit greatly by the fact that Krawiec is hanging up his leathers and will become his full-time crew chief alongside Andrew Hines. 

“I am honored to join Vance & Hines, a team with a winning history and a commitment to pushing the limits,” Gadson said. “I believe that together we can be successful, and I am excited to contribute my skills and experience to the team. There were moments when reaching my goal of racing an NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle seemed impossible. My road was filled with twists, turns, and doubts, but knowing Eddie (Krawiec) for many years and also finding ways to stay involved with the class made it possible.” 

“We are thrilled about the next chapter for our NHRA racing program,” said Vance & Hines Motorsports owner Terry Vance. “With Andrew (Hines) and Eddie’s (Krawiec) expertise, Gaige’s (Herrera) recent dominance, and Richard’s (Gadson) move to Pro Stock, we have strengthened our position in the competitive world of NHRA Pro Stock motorcycle racing. We also have a new title sponsor in RevZilla and continued support from Mission and Suzuki for 2024. I can’t wait to see what Gaige and Richard can do on our RevZilla/Mission/Suzuki Hayabusas.”

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.