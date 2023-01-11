Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Valvetrain Innovator Dan Jesel Passes Away

Published

On January 11, 2023, the Jesel family announced the passing of Dan Jesel, the founder of Jesel Valvetrain Innovation. Dan was a beloved father, a brilliant innovator, a generous employer, and respected member of the racing community.

Dan started Jesel Valvetrain in 1980 with the goal of engineering the finest valvetrain components available, without compromise. He built Jesel Valvetrain into what it is today, a state-of-the-art engineering and manufacturing company. Along the way, Dan introduced the performance engine world to innovations such as Shaft Rocker Arms, Camshaft Belt Drives, Keyway Roller Lifters and his latest and most innovative project, a designed-from-scratch engine he named the “Equal Eight.”

As per Dan’s wishes, Jesel Valvetrain Innovation will continue to operate as a privately held company run to the highest of standards. Through Dan’s wisdom and knowledge and with the dedication of his employees, Jesel Valvetrain will continue to supply the industry with components worthy of his name.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.