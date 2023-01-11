Valvetrain Innovator Dan Jesel Passes Away

On January 11, 2023, the Jesel family announced the passing of Dan Jesel, the founder of Jesel Valvetrain Innovation. Dan was a beloved father, a brilliant innovator, a generous employer, and respected member of the racing community.

Dan started Jesel Valvetrain in 1980 with the goal of engineering the finest valvetrain components available, without compromise. He built Jesel Valvetrain into what it is today, a state-of-the-art engineering and manufacturing company. Along the way, Dan introduced the performance engine world to innovations such as Shaft Rocker Arms, Camshaft Belt Drives, Keyway Roller Lifters and his latest and most innovative project, a designed-from-scratch engine he named the “Equal Eight.”

As per Dan’s wishes, Jesel Valvetrain Innovation will continue to operate as a privately held company run to the highest of standards. Through Dan’s wisdom and knowledge and with the dedication of his employees, Jesel Valvetrain will continue to supply the industry with components worthy of his name.