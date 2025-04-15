Connect with us

UPR Products Offers Aluminum, Steel Weld-In Bungs and Fittings for DIY Projects

Published

UPR Products offers a wide selection of aluminum and steel weld-in bungs and fittings perfect for your next DIY project. Whether you’re adding a fitting to a catch can, coolant tank or oil pan, building a custom fuel tank, or installing O2 sensors in a custom exhaust, you’ll find exactly what you need at UPRproducts.com.

Choose from a full range of male fittings, available from -3AN to -20AN or 1/4″ barbed up to 1″ barbed. Female weld bungs are offered in sizes from 1/8 NPT to 3/4 NPT.  

For O2 sensor applications, bungs are available in aluminum, steel, and stainless steel to suit your fabrication needs.

Go to UPRproducts.com and enter weld bungs into the search bar to easily find the style and size you’re looking for.

For additional information on any of the UPR weld in fittings or other UPR Products components, visit www.UPRproducts.com or call 561-588-6630.

Located in Lake Worth, Florida, UPR Products has been serving the Mustang and racing community for over 25 years.

This story was originally published on April 15, 2025. Drag Illustrated

