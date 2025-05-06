Connect with us

News

UPR Products Introduces New Stage 2 Pro-Street Suspension Package for Mustang GT500 and Mustang GT Dark Horse

Published

UPR Products, a leader in performance suspension components, proudly introduces its latest innovation, the Stage 2 Pro-Street Package – GOT HOOK™ designed specifically for 2020-2023 Mustang GT500 models and the 2024 Mustang GT equipped with Brembo Brakes, Performance Pack, and Dark Horse editions. Engineered for improved handling, superior launch performance, and significant reduction in wheel hop, this comprehensive suspension upgrade enhances both street and track driving experiences.

At the core of the Stage 2 Pro-Street Package are the UPR Billet IRS Subframe Bushing Cradle Lockout Kit and Billet IRS Subframe Braces. These precision-engineered components eliminate the factory-installed rubber bushing voids, dramatically reducing rear-end movement under acceleration. This translates into minimized wheel hop and significantly improved handling without introducing any additional noise, vibration, or harshness (NVH). The lockout kit is crafted from robust 7075 Billet Aluminum, while the IRS braces utilize durable 6061 Billet Aluminum.

Additionally, the package includes UPR Pro-Series Toe Links, crafted from laser-cut 3/16 steel and expertly TIG-welded and nickel-plated for lasting durability under demanding street and track conditions. The heavy-duty chrome-moly rod ends are self-sealing, self-lubricating, and Teflon-lined, providing exceptional reliability and easy adjustments directly on the vehicle. This design eliminates the questionable factory eccentric bolt and washer setup, offering superior performance, especially under aggressive drag radial or slick tire usage.

Completing the kit, the UPR Billet IRS Vertical Links significantly improve rear suspension responsiveness. Made from ultra-strong 2024 Billet Aluminum—51% stronger than the typical 6061 aluminum used by competitors—these vertical links feature Delrin bushings and stainless steel sleeves, replacing the factory-stamped steel links and rubber bushings. This advanced design reduces suspension deflection, enabling harder launches and improved consistency.

Key product highlights include:

  • Enhanced handling and reduced wheel hop
  • Improved 60-foot launch times
  • Quick and straightforward installation (approximately two hours)
  • CNC-machined billet aluminum components
  • Complete kit includes Billet IRS Braces, IRS Subframe Bushing Lockout Kit, IRS Alignment Kit, IRS Toe Links, and IRS Vertical Links

The Stage 2 Pro-Street Package – GOT HOOK™ fits the 2020-2023 Shelby GT500 and 2024 Mustang GT models equipped with Brembo Brakes, Performance Pack, or the Dark Horse trim. (Please note: IRS braces do not fit convertible models.)

UPR Products confidently stands behind all suspension components, providing an industry-leading lifetime warranty on every product, affirming their commitment to exceptional quality and customer satisfaction.

For more information or to purchase the Stage 2 Pro-Street Package, visit UPRproducts.com.

