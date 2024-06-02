University Hospitals Steps Up Involvement at Summit Motorsports Park

Summit Motorsports Park is fortunate to have University Hospitals as its Official Health Care Provider.

The paramedics on the Advanced Life Support team are on-site for all events at the park, and treat anyone who becomes injured or ill. In addition to being capable, they are caring and compassionate.

University Hospitals stepped into a new role when it became the title sponsor of the 18th Annual University Hospitals Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser, and during the June 1, 2024 running of the event at Summit Motorsports Park, members of the University Hospitals Air Med team, including Justin Eastwood, Andrew Harmon, Dan Hilditch and Tony Monyak, engaged with racers and race fans.

They landed their helicopter in the rear of the staging lanes and pulled their ambulance next to it, and invited the two Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco racers sponsored by University Hospitals, Abigail and Bentlee Baehr, to join them, and others in attendance, for a special moment and photos.

“Dan Ellenberger and his team at University Hospitals are very professional, and we are very lucky to have them as a partner here at Summit Motorsports Park,” said Bobbie Bader, Summit Motorsports Park Sponsor Sales and Services. “Every race day, we see the level of care they are prepared to offer our racers and race fans, and how they want to further their involvement with our racers and race fans, and being the title sponsor of this great event is just one of the ways in which they accomplish that.”

Summit Motorsports Park is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For information, call 419-668-5555 or visit summitmotorsportspark.com.

This story was originally published on June 2, 2024.