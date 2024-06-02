Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

University Hospitals Steps Up Involvement at Summit Motorsports Park

Published

Mary Lendzion, Summit Motorsports Park photos

Summit Motorsports Park is fortunate to have University Hospitals as its Official Health Care Provider.

The paramedics on the Advanced Life Support team are on-site for all events at the park, and treat anyone who becomes injured or ill. In addition to being capable, they are caring and compassionate.

University Hospitals stepped into a new role when it became the title sponsor of the 18th Annual University Hospitals Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser, and during the June 1, 2024 running of the event at Summit Motorsports Park, members of the University Hospitals Air Med team, including Justin Eastwood, Andrew Harmon, Dan Hilditch and Tony Monyak, engaged with racers and race fans.

They landed their helicopter in the rear of the staging lanes and pulled their ambulance next to it, and invited the two Bear Motorsports Junior Dragster presented by Wiseco racers sponsored by University Hospitals, Abigail and Bentlee Baehr, to join them, and others in attendance, for a special moment and photos.

“Dan Ellenberger and his team at University Hospitals are very professional, and we are very lucky to have them as a partner here at Summit Motorsports Park,” said Bobbie Bader, Summit Motorsports Park Sponsor Sales and Services. “Every race day, we see the level of care they are prepared to offer our racers and race fans, and how they want to further their involvement with our racers and race fans, and being the title sponsor of this great event is just one of the ways in which they accomplish that.”

Summit Motorsports Park is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For information, call 419-668-5555 or visit summitmotorsportspark.com.

This story was originally published on June 2, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.