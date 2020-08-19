Universal InVision Digital Dash Now Available From AutoMeter

The new InVision Direct Fit Digital Dash System (Model #7000) is a universal solution for your entire dash and is the 2019 SEMA Best New Interior Accessory Product Award winner. Monitor the speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, oil pressure, water temperature, and volts all in one place.

The InVision Digital Dash features a 12.3” LCD with three user selectable screens. All kits include a wiring harness and sending units for water temperature and oil pressure. This dash features an adjustable RPM range and displays in imperial or metric units. An integrated joystick allows for easy programming.

The InVision Digital Dash will help protect your car with visual or audible alarms for low fuel level, low oil pressure, high water temperature, and low voltage. The speedometer easily calibrates to OEM or aftermarket vehicle speed sensors and the tachometer is capable of calibrating to many engine types. Upgrade your dash with the latest, modern LCD offering from AutoMeter.

AutoMeter is a high technology company based in Sycamore, IL USA, with a state-of-the-art cellular manufacturing operation, world class ISO 9001:IATF 16949 Certified Quality System, advanced engineering team, and product technology unmatched in the instrumentation marketplace. Since 1957, AutoMeter has been driven to provide performance enthusiasts with the information they need to win, revolutionizing the way racers and vehicle builders think about performance data and vehicle electronics for more than 60 years. To learn more about Auto Meter, please visit www.autometer.com

