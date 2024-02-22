United Manual Transmission Racers South Announces 2024 Schedule

United Manual Transmission Racers (UMTR) South Division is proud to announce the details of its 2024 race schedule.

The 2024 race season looks to be an exciting year of wheelstanding, gear-banging action with the UMTR South group as they visit five different tracks.

UMTR South offers two classes for its racers – Street Stick and Quick Stick. The organization races at eighth and quarter-mile tracks. Street Stick is 11.50 to 17.99 seconds in the quarter-mile, and Quick Stick is 7.50 to 11.99 seconds in the quarter-mile.

“Anyone with a stick shift can join the fun and race with us, but better yet, join the group and race for points that lead to year-end awards and prizes!” said Tug Brock, UMTR Director.

For more information, visit www.umtrdragrace.com and follow along on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/umtrsouth.