News

United Manual Transmission Racers South Announces 2024 Schedule

Published

United Manual Transmission Racers (UMTR) South Division is proud to announce the details of its 2024 race schedule.

The 2024 race season looks to be an exciting year of wheelstanding, gear-banging action with the UMTR South group as they visit five different tracks.

UMTR South offers two classes for its racers – Street Stick and Quick Stick. The organization races at eighth and quarter-mile tracks. Street Stick is 11.50 to 17.99 seconds in the quarter-mile, and Quick Stick is 7.50 to 11.99 seconds in the quarter-mile.

“Anyone with a stick shift can join the fun and race with us, but better yet, join the group and race for points that lead to year-end awards and prizes!” said Tug Brock, UMTR Director.

For more information, visit www.umtrdragrace.com  and follow along on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/umtrsouth.

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.