Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

United Manual Transmission Racers North Division Take Over Dragway 42

Published

After a week of unpredictable weather patterns – from storms to tornados – Dragway 42 saw nothing but blue skies on August 23rd. The North division of the United Manual Transmission Racers (UMTR) took center stage, offering attendees the thrill of witnessing some of the season’s most intense racing action.

In an exciting showdown, 29 quick stick cars and 13 street stick cars fought for wins. With the stakes high and both classes neck-and-neck, racers were aiming to snatch the grand prize, generously sponsored by Butcher & Son Demolition and Excavating.

In the Street Stick round one, Brandon Margo maintained his winning streak, defeating Brian Riggle. Thrilling matchups like the one between Jack Miller and Jim Wilson kept the audience on their toes. The final saw a nail-biting contest between Tom and Jeremy, with Jeremy Murray emerging as the victor, winning the Tim’s Marathon sponsorship for UMTR Street Stick Class.

As for the Quick Stick class, there was palpable tension and excitement in the pits even before the first round started. From cars being in distress to last-minute fixes, the atmosphere was electric.

Greg Changet, against all odds, made it to the first round with the help of racer Todd Baker. The current point leader, Pat Himes, resisted all attempts to be dethroned. Steve Tucholsky became the bounty hunter by taking out Pat Himes in the semi-finals. The finals saw Steve get a clear win due to a technical snag in O’Neal’s car.

UMTR wishes to express its deepest gratitude to all its sponsors, including Butcher and Son Demo, Summit Racing Equipment, Micky Thompson Tires, Ram Clutches, Liberty Gears, GForce, VP Racing Fuels, Moser, and Custom Floaters.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.