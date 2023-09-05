United Manual Transmission Racers North Division Take Over Dragway 42

After a week of unpredictable weather patterns – from storms to tornados – Dragway 42 saw nothing but blue skies on August 23rd. The North division of the United Manual Transmission Racers (UMTR) took center stage, offering attendees the thrill of witnessing some of the season’s most intense racing action.

In an exciting showdown, 29 quick stick cars and 13 street stick cars fought for wins. With the stakes high and both classes neck-and-neck, racers were aiming to snatch the grand prize, generously sponsored by Butcher & Son Demolition and Excavating.

In the Street Stick round one, Brandon Margo maintained his winning streak, defeating Brian Riggle. Thrilling matchups like the one between Jack Miller and Jim Wilson kept the audience on their toes. The final saw a nail-biting contest between Tom and Jeremy, with Jeremy Murray emerging as the victor, winning the Tim’s Marathon sponsorship for UMTR Street Stick Class.

As for the Quick Stick class, there was palpable tension and excitement in the pits even before the first round started. From cars being in distress to last-minute fixes, the atmosphere was electric.

Greg Changet, against all odds, made it to the first round with the help of racer Todd Baker. The current point leader, Pat Himes, resisted all attempts to be dethroned. Steve Tucholsky became the bounty hunter by taking out Pat Himes in the semi-finals. The finals saw Steve get a clear win due to a technical snag in O’Neal’s car.

UMTR wishes to express its deepest gratitude to all its sponsors, including Butcher and Son Demo, Summit Racing Equipment, Micky Thompson Tires, Ram Clutches, Liberty Gears, GForce, VP Racing Fuels, Moser, and Custom Floaters.