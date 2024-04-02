United Manual Transmission Racers North Announces 2024 Schedule

The United Manual Transmission Racers (UMTR) North is thrilled to unveil its 2024 racing schedule, showcasing a series of 14 eagerly anticipated races across six distinguished tracks in Ohio and Pennsylvania. This season promises an exceptional display of manual transmission drag racing, beginning with the season opener at Quaker City Motorsports Park, Salem, OH, on Sunday, May 26th, sponsored by Medice MFG.

The schedule continues with a race on June 8th at Kuhnle Motorsports Park in Thompson, OH, where new track Manager Ken Sheif is expected to present the track in excellent condition for exciting racing action. The excitement returns to Quaker City Motorsports Park on June 29th for another round of high-energy competition.

July marks a significant milestone with the season’s first double-header at Tad and Jim’s Dragway of Magnolia on July 27th and 28th, with Hills and Dales Dairy Queen as the sponsor.

August ramps up the excitement with multiple events, starting with a return to Quaker City in Salem, OH, on August 3rd, a venue known for its passionate fanbase for stick shift drag racing. The “Gear Jammers Bash/Breedlove Memorial Race” will take place on August 17th at Kuhnle Motorsports Park, Thompson, OH, sponsored by Hemly Tool. August 31st will witness UMTR North’s debut at Dragway 42 in West Salem, OH, with support from Black Magic Clutches and Tim’s Marathon.

The competition heats up on September 7th at National Trails in Hebron, OH, for the North vs. South race, a highly anticipated event with sponsorship from Browell Bellhousing, Empaco Equipment, and Ram Clutches. A second two-day event is scheduled for September 21 and 22nd at Dragway 42, West Salem, OH, sponsored by United Survey INC.

The season concludes on September 28-29 at Keystone Raceway, New Alexandria, PA, where champions will be crowned, marking the culmination of a season filled with exceptional manual transmission drag racing.

UMTR North extends its heartfelt appreciation to all its corporate sponsors, including Summit Racing Equipment, Mickey Thompson Tire, Liberty Gears, GForce Transmissions, Ram Clutches, VP Racing Fuel, and Custom Floaters, whose support is instrumental in the success of this season’s events.

UMTR North invites fans and enthusiasts to join us for a season filled with intense competition, community, and the unique thrill that only manual transmission drag racing can offer.

This story was originally published on April 2, 2024.