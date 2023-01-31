Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

United Manual Transmission Racers North Announces 2023 Schedule

Published

United Manual Transmission Racers North announced today the details of its 2023 schedule, which includes 12 races. UMTR North is set to return to its staple tracks, as well as visit new ones that have been placed on the schedule.

“UMTR North so greatly appreciates the opportunity to compete at all the tracks that are helping us keep stick shift drag racing alive,” said Darlene Hrdlicka, UMTR North’s Race Day Operations & Marketing/Sponsorship Manager. “After a very long hiatus, we are looking forward to returning to Summit Motorsports Park, a world-class facility in Norwalk, Ohio.”

Additionally, UMTR North is returning to the newly renovated Kuhnle Motorsports Park, formerly Thompson Raceway Park, in Thompson, Ohio. The organization also has the Independence Eve Explosion on July 3 on its 2023 schedule and the highly competitive Stick Shift Spring Nationals: North vs. South rivalry as its season-opener in May at Pacemakers Raceway Park in Mt Vernon, Ohio.

UMTR North offers two classes for its racers – Street Stick and Quick Stick. The organization races at eighth and quarter-mile tracks. Street Stick is 11.50 to 17.99 seconds in the quarter-mile, and Quick Stick is 7.50 to 11.99 seconds in the quarter- mile.

Mike Loboda established UMTR North in 2005. After attending the UMTR South race, he was inspired to start a northern division. Loboda and his crew were pleasantly surprised by the first race turnout of 43 cars from seven states. Loboda has since handed over the reins to current UMTR North Director Frank Madonia. Volunteers like Hrdlicka and Heather Blile, Race Day Operations & Social Media/PR Manager, help provide their racers with the best experience possible.

“We would love for you to come out and race with us or watch our tire-smoking, wheel standing, gear jamming events,” said Hrdlicka.

UMTR North also thanks its corporate sponsors, Summit Racing Equipment, Mickey Thompson, Ram Clutches, Custom Floaters, VP Fuels and G-Force, which supplies our year-end awards for the points winners.

United Manual Transmission Racers North 2023 Schedule

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • May 6th, North vs South Race, Kil-kare Raceway Park, Xenia OH
  • May 20th, Dragway 42, West Salem OH sponsored by Custom Floaters
  • May 28th, Quaker City Motorsports Park, Salem OH
  • June 4th, Tad and Jim’s Raceway of Magnolia, Magnolia  OH, sponsored by Hills and Dales Dairy Queen
  • June 10th, North vs South race #2, Pacemaker Raceway Park, Mt. Vernon OH sponsored by AJ Trucking
  • July 3rd, Independence Eve Explosion, Kuhnle Motorsports Park, Thompson OH  sponsored by Hemly Tool
  • July 15th, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk OH  
  • July 30th, Tad and Jim’s Raceway of Magnolia, Magnolia OH, sponsored by Hills and Dales Dairy Queen.
  • August 12th, Pacemakers Raceway Park, Mt. Vernon, OH, sponsored by AJ Trucking
  • August 26th, Dragway 42, West Salem OH  
  • September 2nd, Gear Jammers Bash and Breedlove Memorial Race, Kuhnle Motorsports Park, Thompson OH
  • September 30th, Season Finale, Quaker City Motorsports Park, Salem OH, sponsored by Sharp Trucking

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.