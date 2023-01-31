United Manual Transmission Racers North Announces 2023 Schedule

United Manual Transmission Racers North announced today the details of its 2023 schedule, which includes 12 races. UMTR North is set to return to its staple tracks, as well as visit new ones that have been placed on the schedule.

“UMTR North so greatly appreciates the opportunity to compete at all the tracks that are helping us keep stick shift drag racing alive,” said Darlene Hrdlicka, UMTR North’s Race Day Operations & Marketing/Sponsorship Manager. “After a very long hiatus, we are looking forward to returning to Summit Motorsports Park, a world-class facility in Norwalk, Ohio.”

Additionally, UMTR North is returning to the newly renovated Kuhnle Motorsports Park, formerly Thompson Raceway Park, in Thompson, Ohio. The organization also has the Independence Eve Explosion on July 3 on its 2023 schedule and the highly competitive Stick Shift Spring Nationals: North vs. South rivalry as its season-opener in May at Pacemakers Raceway Park in Mt Vernon, Ohio.

UMTR North offers two classes for its racers – Street Stick and Quick Stick. The organization races at eighth and quarter-mile tracks. Street Stick is 11.50 to 17.99 seconds in the quarter-mile, and Quick Stick is 7.50 to 11.99 seconds in the quarter- mile.

Mike Loboda established UMTR North in 2005. After attending the UMTR South race, he was inspired to start a northern division. Loboda and his crew were pleasantly surprised by the first race turnout of 43 cars from seven states. Loboda has since handed over the reins to current UMTR North Director Frank Madonia. Volunteers like Hrdlicka and Heather Blile, Race Day Operations & Social Media/PR Manager, help provide their racers with the best experience possible.

“We would love for you to come out and race with us or watch our tire-smoking, wheel standing, gear jamming events,” said Hrdlicka.

UMTR North also thanks its corporate sponsors, Summit Racing Equipment, Mickey Thompson, Ram Clutches, Custom Floaters, VP Fuels and G-Force, which supplies our year-end awards for the points winners.

United Manual Transmission Racers North 2023 Schedule