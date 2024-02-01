United Engine & Machine Returns as the Official Piston of the Mid-West Drag Racing Series

As one of the oldest continuously operating piston manufacturers in the world, United Engine & Machine (UEM Pistons) is returning to the Summit Racing Mid-West Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service as the official piston sponsor.

In 2022, UEM Pistons celebrated its 100th year in the piston manufacturing business. Its mission, “Powering Engines with a Legacy of Innovation,” underscores the company’s commitment to family values and continuous technological advancement. Founded by Deuta Sulprizio in 1922, an Italian immigrant and racer, the company is now under the leadership of fourth-generation president Christopher Sulprizio.

Haney welcomed UEM Pistons back to the MWDRS series, highlighting the significance of introducing new sponsors to the series and the sport.

“In 2022, we were thrilled to welcome a new marketing partner, especially one with the rich history that UEM Pistons boasts,” Haney said. “More importantly, it’s encouraging to see Chris and UEM place their trust in the Mid-West Series and in drag racing overall to help expand their business.”

“Since joining the series, our custom piston lineup has expanded significantly,” said Daniel Schierholt, Engineering Manager at UEM. “We’ve experienced a 35-40% growth over the last three seasons. We’re not just excited to be part of the series but also to join the MWDRS family with our pistons powering many MWDRS cars! We extend our gratitude to MWDRS, our internal team at UEM, and our sales/tech road warrior Steve Valdez. We’re looking forward to many more years ahead!”

In light of this growth, Sulprizio has ambitious plans for 2024. “We have something under the hood that will revolutionize the custom piston drag race components market. I believe it will be beneficial for both UEM and our racing community,” he said.

UEM President Christopher Sulprizio highlighted that UEM manufactures pistons for nearly every racing application in the Mid-West Series and boasts a significant presence in the diesel market, providing pistons for big rigs, toy haulers, pickups, and most agricultural engines.

“We are honored to have UEM and their ICON Forged Pistons brand as the class title sponsor for Top Dragster,” said MWDRS Event Director Ellen Eschenbacher. “ICON pistons are designed for performance and racing. Their customer service is exceptional as well. At many MWDRS races, a company expert is available on-site to address questions.”

For more information, please visit uempistons.com or on Facebook at United Engine & Machine.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.