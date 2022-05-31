Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Uniqueness of Racing in New England Rings a Special Chord with Pro Stock's Troy Coughlin Jr.
Advertisement

News

MWDRS Tour Rolls on to Historic SRCA Dragstrip for Great Bend Nationals

News

Keith Haney Chasing More Win Lights at MWDRS Great Bend Nationals

News

Drag & Drive Invitational Presented by Sick the Magazine Joins NMRA/NMCA Power Festival

News NHRA

Sand Haulers of America Extends Relationship with Camrie Caruso, Adding Epping and Bristol

News

NEOPMA Bringing 3.60-Second Pro Mods to Cecil County’s Outlaw Street Car Shootout

News

PRI Establishes Roots in Speedway, IN

News NHRA Sportsman

Randy Meyer Racing Wins Dallas, Indy Regional Events with Julie Nataas, Matt Sackman

News

Front-Engine Top Fuel Class to Join MWDRS Show at St. Louis

News

DI Tribute: John DiBartolomeo

News

Uniqueness of Racing in New England Rings a Special Chord with Pro Stock’s Troy Coughlin Jr.

Published

Drag racer Troy Coughlin Jr. doesn’t need to look far to find motivation for a big performance at this weekend’s ninth annual NHRA Nationals, where he’ll try to drive his JEGS.com Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro to the winner’s circle of New England Dragway.

“Just look at the fans in the pits and up in the stands,” Coughlin said. “That’s all it takes. They are completely out of their minds with excitement that we’re racing there. It’s like they’re stunned all these big-time professional teams have made the trip to this local track in Epping, New Hampshire, to do our thing.

“I feed off of that vibe because I’m still a big fan at heart. I always say I’m the luckiest kid in the pits and I believe that more and more each year. I really want our team to put its best foot forward and perform at the highest level to put on the best show possible for these fans because they deserve it.”

To that end, Coughlin and the rest of his teammates at Elite Motorsports used the 40-day break since the last Pro Stock race to do some testing in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“It was a long break but we put it to good use,” Coughlin said. “We switched to this new RJ Race Cars Chevrolet earlier in the season and it just takes time to get all the parts and pieces to work together. These cars are all handmade one at a time and they each have their own personalities. Obviously, the more runs you can make, the more data you gain.

“We mostly focused on the clutch system and matching it to the power the guys in the engine shop have been building for us. Pro Stock is so competitive so every thousandth of a second you find is huge. Mark (Ingersoll, crew chief) and the rest of the guys, Kyle Bates, Ricky Calloway and Kelley Murphy, seem very pleased with the progress they’ve made.”

For someone from Ohio, the test days is steamy Oklahoma also served as a preview of what’s soon to become the norm as the NHRA schedule shifts to summertime conditions.

“Epping looks like it will probably be the last race with decent weather,” he said. “Once the dog days of summer arrive, it’ll be a completely different story. When you have to start de-tuning the car to get it down the track that’s when the experience of the crew really shows, which I believe works to our favor. But for one more race we’ll get to pour all the power we can into the set-up. As I said, it should be a big weekend in Epping.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Elsewhere on the schedule, Troy Jr.’s uncle Mike Coughlin and Mike’s son Clay will be competing at the Division 3 drag race in Norwalk, Ohio, the always-popular Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser.

Currently second in the North Central Region points and seventh in the national rankings, Mike brings the JEGS.com Top Alcohol Dragster to the event with a victory already in hand, having won the season-opener in Pomona, Calif. His son Clay is just breaking into the Super Stock class and is hoping for a fast start to a summer full of racing in his home state.

Meanwhile, Cody Coughlin will be representing the family business at the $10,000-to- Win CRA Laural Highlands 150 in the ARCA/CRA Super Series powered by JEGS. Cody is the 2016 series champion and enters the fourth event of the year in second place, just 22 points behind leader Eddie Van Meter.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes.

February 23, 2014

News

History-Making Houston Raceway Park to Close Following 2022 NHRA National Event

NHRA and Houston Raceway Park have teamed up to announce the final NHRA SpringNationals as the historic track will close following the 2022 event....

July 14, 2021

News

Lizzy Musi to Debut New ’69 Camaro at Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in Epping

A plan that started more than a year ago will come to fruition as the Musi Racing team is set to debut its new Edelbrock-equipped...

July 9, 2021

News

World Doorslammer Nationals – Pro Stock Qualifying Sheets

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

March 8, 2020
Advertisement

Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association.
From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews
with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight
on the hottest stories in drag racing.
When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.

Copyright © 2022 Drag Illustrated Media, LLC.