Type A Motorsports Signs On as WSOPM Major Sponsor

Event officials announced today that Type A Motorsports has been named a major sponsor of the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod (WSOPM) presented by J&A Service, taking place March 3-5 at Bradenton Motorsports Park. The company, owned by WSOPM invitee Marty Robertson, specializes in buying and selling race cars, racing components, and support vehicles like trucks, trailers, and rigs.

“My goal is to let the racing world know that Marty Robertson Racing and Type A Motorsports is coming in to be a big part of drag racing,” said Robertson. “And to help support the WSOPM going forward, not only to build our brand, but to help support those who support us. We’re so excited to have [Drag Illustrated Founder & Editorial Director] Wes Buck and the team putting together a series that gives such an incredible platform for the world to see.”

“To be part of the launch of Type A Motorsports is a real honor for everyone involved with the WSOPM,” added Buck. “Marty Robertson and his team came to us and said they wanted to be a big part of the event, support the racers on the property and establish their brand as the source for everything you need to go race. We’re genuinely thrilled to be a part of the future vision for Type A Motorsports and have their team not only on the grounds with us in Florida for the biggest, richest Pro Mod race in the history of the known universe, but also in competition.”

Type A Motorsports is the evolution of Robertson’s muscle car and high-end exotic car dealership, Type A Motors, based in Fort Worth, Texas. Over the course of 20 years, what started as a hobby has grown into a business in and of itself. That growth, as well as a love for the sport, led Robertson to want to become more publicly involved in major events like the WSOPM.

“Myself and Type A have been involved in a lot of racing the last 15-20 years, just more quietly and privately,” Robertson said. “I’m an enthusiast first. But now that we are expanding the business from just exotic street cars to professional-level race cars and equipment, we want to be more intentional about what we’re doing. Now that it connects directly to what we do as a business, it’s time to connect the dots.”

Robertson has a longstanding relationship with Buck and his team, making the WSOPM a perfect fit for Type A Motorsports to join forces with Drag Illustrated and expand its brand outreach.

“Both Marty and I live in Fort Worth, so we’ve had time over the last few years to really get to know each other, share ideas, and work together on projects,” said Buck. “Having him and his team involved with the World Series is very natural. It’s our belief that the existing relationship and our history working together will allow for an impactful experience for everyone involved that first weekend in March and beyond.”

Robertson will also be racing his screw-blown ‘22 Camaro against 60 other top Pro Mod drivers for the $100,000 cash prize. The competition at the WSOPM is what excites him most, both as a driver and a business owner/sponsor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is the race of all races for drag racing,” Robertson said. “It’s one of the most exciting opportunities we’ve seen. I just want to be as much a part of it as I can be, now and going forward.”

Tickets are now available at www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com. Fans not in attendance can stream all of the drag racing classes at the WSOPM on FloRacing.com.