Tyler Crossnoe Talks About Upcoming Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series Event at Summit Motorsports Park

Racers in the Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series put their heart and soul into their racing programs.

They work around the clock on their cars and combinations, and they dive into every detail, regardless of how big or small it may be.

When they show up at an event and go wide-open throttle, they want to win, and in the process, they put on a powerful show.

With the 4th Annual Red Line Oil PDRA Smokies Garage American Door Slammer Challenge presented by Callies set for May 23-25, 2024, at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, we talked with Tyler Crossnoe, Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series Director, about the annual event that has become one of the favorite features at America’s Racetrack.

What are some of the quickest and fastest categories of the Red Line Oil PDRA drag racing series, and what combinations will we see in those categories?

Pro Nitrous and Pro Boost are our headline classes, featuring nitrous assisted Pro Mods in Pro Nitrous while Pro Boost sees supercharged and turbocharged Pro Mods. Both categories will see elapsed times in the 3.60 range in the eighth-mile at over 200 miles per hour. Extreme Pro Stock puts naturally aspirated, 800+ cubic-inch engines to work, running low 4-second elapsed times with hood scoops and manually shifted transmissions. Pro Street is a new age version of Outlaw 10.5 with 3-second elapsed times and exciting mid-track wheel stands!

What can fans, especially those who have never experienced a Red Line Oil PDRA drag racing series event, expect to see at Summit Motorsports Park?

The PDRA is a special series, not only because of its amazing on-track action but also for its family atmosphere. All of our drivers are welcoming to fans, especially kids. We love to put on a great show on track, but making the memories in the pits and meeting the drivers and teams makes PDRA different than any other racing organization.

The dedication of the racers on the tour is clear to see. What are some of your observations?

Our racers and teams are second to none. Racers from all across the United States and Canada consistently call the PDRA home for the year. It’s an amazing feeling to go into different marketing six times a year and see tons of familiar faces along with new faces each time out. We have a dedicated racer following and a number of our racers are beginning to carry a strong voice with fan involvement and engagement in the industry. Bringing over 300 of the best heads up and sportsman racers in the world to America’s Racetrack is something unique and we always look forward to our annual Memorial Day weekend stop in Ohio.

Will the chase to the championships be heating up at the event at Summit Motorsports Park?

Our mid-season all-star race called the Summit ProStars points standings are heating up with only this event and one more deciding who gets into the 8-car fields to compete in the prestigious ProStars shootout on July 13 at Virginia Motorsports Park’s Night of Fire. We are still in the first half of the championship season so it is still early but as we all know, every round counts when you are chasing a world championship in the Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series.

For more information about this eagerly anticipated event, or to purchase tickets, visit summitmotorsportspark.com or pdra660.com or call 419-668-5555.

This story was originally published on May 16, 2024.