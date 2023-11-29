Tyler Crossnoe Gives Insights on 2024 PDRA Schedule, Competition on ‘The Wes Buck Show’

In a recent episode of “The Wes Buck Show,” Tyler Crossnoe, Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) Series Director and Virginia Motorsport Park Vice President, shared invaluable insights that resonate with every fan and professional in the sport. His appearance on Episode 326 was not just another conversation; it was a deep dive into the heart and soul of drag racing, reflecting the sport’s vibrant history and its dynamic future.

Tyler Crossnoe, during his engaging conversation, shed light on the PDRA and its evolution. He proudly announced the PDRA’s 2024 schedule, highlighting the significance of new additions and the meticulous planning that goes into creating a successful racing calendar. “The majority of the events are well seasoned; they kind of have their spot,” Crossnoe remarked, indicating the balance between tradition and innovation in scheduling events.

The challenges of event planning in the fast-paced world of drag racing were not understated. Crossnoe acknowledged the complexities involved, especially with incorporating new venues like Bristol Dragway. “It’s difficult… we’re going to Bristol. It’s going to be an awesome time to take our talents there,” he said, emphasizing the strategic importance of choosing locations that resonate with fans and racers alike.

Perhaps the most compelling part of the conversation was the discussion on competition within the PDRA. The story of Ricky Smith, a seasoned racer, illustrated the high level of competition in the series. Crossnoe’s comments, “You ain’t gonna just come in and steamroll us,” reflected a sense of pride in the PDRA’s competitive environment. This attitude exemplifies the spirit of drag racing – a sport where reputation is earned on the track, and every race is a testament to skill, strategy, and sheer willpower.

Lastly, Crossnoe provided an insightful look into the bustling activities within the drag racing industry, particularly highlighting the end-of-year schedule. One key event mentioned was the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) trade show set to take place in downtown Indianapolis. This event stands as a significant marker in the industry’s calendar, serving not only as a convergence point for professionals but also as a deadline for schedule announcements and strategic planning for the upcoming year.

Crossnoe’s discussion underscored the relentless pace of the industry during this period, contradicting the common assumption that the end of the racing season might be a ‘chill time.’ Instead, it is marked by heightened activities, planning, and excitement, showcasing the ever-dynamic nature of the drag racing world.