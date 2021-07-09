Ty-Drive Named Presenting Sponsor of Upcoming PDRA Summer Shootout

Ty-Drive, a leading manufacturer of lockup and non-lockup torque converter drive units, will serve as the presenting sponsor of next week’s Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) Summer Shootout at Virginia Motorsports Park, July 15-17. Numerous Ty-Drive-equipped racers will compete at the fifth race on the PDRA tour, including Ty-Drive founder Todd Tutterow and Pro Nitrous points leader Jim Halsey.

“The Tutterow family has been a part of the PDRA since the very beginning, and we’re excited to have their company, Ty-Drive, on board as the presenting sponsor of the Summer Shootout,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “It’s really cool to have Todd Tutterow racing in the PDRA, serving our racers as a manufacturer, and now supporting the series as an event sponsor.”

Todd Tutterow won the first-ever PDRA Pro Boost world championship in 2014. Tutterow and his son, Ty, put that same championship effort into their Ty-Drive converter drive units, which are used by numerous teams in PDRA competition, specifically Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous and Penske/PRS Pro Boost presented by WS Construction.

“We are proud to be partners with the PDRA and we’re looking forward to the Summer Shootout at VMP,” said Denise Tutterow. “We have a lot of great racers that use our Ty-Drive unit in many of the different classes that PDRA has to offer. We just want to support the racers that have helped support us.”

Racers who are interested in learning more about Ty-Drive’s products can stop by Kurt Steding’s P2 Racing Pro Boost pit area, where Tutterow tunes the team’s pair of screw-blown Camaros. The two Ty-Drive equipped cars have both reached the winner’s circle in the last year, with Steding winning the 2020 Summer Shootout and Tutterow winning the Doorslammer Derby in May. More info can also be found at www.Ty-Drive.com.

For more information on the Summer Shootout presented by Ty-Drive, July 15-17 at Virginia Motorsports Park, visit www.PDRA660.com.

