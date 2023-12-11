Two-Wheel Titans Unite As Chris Bostick Joins Forces With Tim Kulungian, Chase Van Sant And White Alligator Racing

Connect with us

In a strategic alliance that will surely create a formidable competitive force in the Pro Stock Motorcycle category, standout rider Chris Bostick will join Crew Chief Tim Kulungian and the White Alligator Racing (WAR) Team for the 2024 season of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, it was announced during the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show in Indianapolis. 

Kulungian took to the NHRA stage at the PRI Show with the other talented WAR rider Chase Van Sant, who was named the 2023 NHRA Rookie Of The Year, to announce this news as part of a larger segment covering several enhancements to their flourishing program.

“I think Chris Bostick is going to be an exciting match for us,” said Kulungian. “This is about so much more than just a motorcycle or an engine. There are a lot of personalities out here. When people gel and can work well with each other, we can support each other through the challenging moments. Chris and his partner Teri are wonderful people and I’m excited about this dynamic.”

“I’m super excited to announce that Chris Bostick is going to be my teammate this year,” said Van Sant. “Chris is a good dude. I’ve gotten to know him over the past few years and I’m really looking forward to this.”

Bostick, who competed in his first NHRA Countdown to the Championship in 2023, has demonstrated unwavering dedication and creative ingenuity throughout his Pro Stock Motorcycle career, earning respect and admiration from both fans and competitors alike. He’s known for laying down some of the best 60-foot times in the category and his addition to White Alligator Racing not only fortifies the team’s standing in the NHRA drag racing community but also sets the stage for an exhilarating 2024 season filled with intense competition and thrilling performances.

“Joining White Alligator Racing is a fantastic opportunity, and I am eager to contribute to the team’s success,” said Bostick. “This team’s commitment to excellence and passion for the sport aligns perfectly with my values. Together, I believe we can push the boundaries and make a significant impact in the world of NHRA drag racing. I’m eager to hit the track with my new teammates and showcase what we can achieve together.”

Bostick and the WAR team will be busy during the off-season collaborating and innovating to create a powerful competitive edge. The 2024 season of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will begin in March when the team takes to the track for the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla. 

