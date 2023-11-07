Two-Time PDRA Pro Nitrous World Champ Jason Harris Adds 2023 Pro Boost Title

When Jason Harris clinched the 2023 Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) world championship in WS Construction Pro Boost presented by P2 Contracting and Ty-Drive, he became the first driver in series history to win titles in the two headlining classes, Pro Boost and Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous. Harris, the 2014 and 2018 Pro Nitrous world champion, won three races in six final-round appearances during the eight-race season.

“I think I’ve made a statement that if you can win a championship in either class, you’re doing something,” Harris said. “This is my third championship [in PDRA]. It means a lot to me. The amount of competition in either class is stellar. Anybody can win in any position. Having a great crew, a great car, and great people behind you is how you win it.”

In 2020, Harris switched to Pro Boost, where he finished second in the championship chase by just under one round. After the first five races of the 2021 season, he moved back to Pro Nitrous. He competed there full-time in 2022, finishing fifth in points, before returning to Pro Boost for 2023.

Driving his ProCharged “Party Time” ’69 Camaro, went to the final round at the second race of the 2023 season, the Mid-Atlantic Showdown presented by Classic Graphix at Virginia Motorsports Park, where he lost to longtime Big Dog Shootout rival and eventual championship runner-up Travis “The Carolina Kid” Harvey. He bounced back with a dominant performance at the DeCerbo Construction American Doorslammer Challenge presented by Callies at Summit Motorsports Park, where he qualified No. 1 and earned his first win in the class. He faltered with a first-round loss at the next race, but went to the final round at the last four races of the season.

Harris won at the Northern Nationals presented by Talbert Manufacturing at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park, then was runner-up to newcomer Scott Lang at the Red Line Oil Carolina Nationals at Darlington and the ProFabrication DragWars at GALOT Motorsports Park. At that point, Harris had the championship wrapped up. He added a victory lap at the Pro Line Racing Brian Olson Memorial World Finals presented by ProCharger at Virginia, though, claiming his third and final win of the season.

“It’s definitely a great championship to win with this caliber of cars,” Harris said. “Going this fast, it turns into a driver and tuner game. That’s all you can really say about these guys. Every driver is good and every tuner is good. Cutting the tree seems to be how you win nowadays, and I’ve lost two races because of that. But right now, I think the caliber of cars we have is so competitive that it becomes who can get lucky when they need to be lucky and who can be good when they need to be good.”

Along with his crew led by tuner Brandon Stroud and father, Bob Harris, the now three-time champion offered his appreciation for the team’s partners.

“Hoosier Racing Tires stood behind me,” Harris said. “Jack Gaddy Racing stood behind me on the car. Pro Line’s been behind me the whole time. Huge thanks to them and everybody else that’s stood behind me all these years through the ups and downs.”

The 2023 season was a milestone year for both the Harris family and the PDRA. Harris won the Pro Nitrous title in the series’ inaugural season, and after 10 years, he’s back in championship form. That’s where he’s looking to stay as the PDRA heads into its next 10 years.

“My goal for 2024 is just to come back out – same car, same program – and see if we can repeat,” said Harris, whose father, Bob, was the PDRA race director for the series’ first five years. “I’d like to get another championship. I’m getting older in the sport even though I’m not aged old, but I’ve been around a long time. I’m going to keep doing it as long as I can. I’m not going to stop, kinda like Rickie [Smith] never stops. I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing.”

The PDRA will celebrate its 2023 world champions during the annual PDRA Championship Awards Banquet on Friday, Dec. 8 in Indianapolis.