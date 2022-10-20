Connect with us

Two NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Drivers Eligible for 2022 Rookie of the Year Award

A pair of drivers in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series were announced today by NHRA officials as the eligible candidates for the 2022 NHRA Rookie of the Year award.

Pro Stock first-year driver Camrie Caruso and Top Fuel’s Scott Farley have been named as the candidates for the annual award that names the sport’s top rookie in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. Drivers must compete in a minimum of five events to be eligible for the NHRA Rookie of the Year award. The winner will be announced at the upcoming Auto Club NHRA Finals, which takes place Nov. 10-13 at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona.

Caruso has enjoyed a banner rookie season in the highly-competitive Pro Stock ranks, qualifying at all 17 races in the category thus far and advancing to the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Currently tied for ninth in points, Caruso earned her first No. 1 qualifier in Houston and also advanced to the final round at the event where she joined points leader Erica Enders as part of the first all-female final round in Pro Stock history. In all, Caruso has enjoyed nine round wins in her rookie season with two races remaining.

Farley has attended five races in the loaded Top Fuel class this year, qualifying at two events during the 2022 campaign. He picked up a round win at one of those races, advancing to the second round in Epping at the NHRA New England Nationals in June. That first-round upset came against four-time defending world champion Steve Torrence, where Farley made his quickest and fastest career run.

Dallas Glenn won the NHRA Rookie of the Year award in 2021, while recent winners include current Top Fuel points leader Justin Ashley in 2020 and class standout Austin Prock in 2019.

The NHRA Rookie of the Year award recognizes the top rookie competitor that also represents the future of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. The nation’s leading auto racing journalists select the winner through a voting system based on the following criteria: number of events competed in, performance on and off the racetrack, participation in NHRA promotions, and relationships with fans, sponsors, and media.

