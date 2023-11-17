Connect with us

Darrel Jackson photo

'Turbo Todd' Moyer Betters His Own Speed Record, Now at 228 MPH

The steamroller, which is the current team of small tire turbocharging pioneer Todd Moyer and chassis and engine builder Carl Stevens, Jr., just won’t quit. 

Texan Moyer had Stevens’ New Jersey-based chassis company, Xtreme Race Cars, update his 2014 Jerry Bickel Race Cars-built Camaro and then install one of Stevens’ Xtreme Racing Engines, a 524 cubic inch Hemi-headed powerplant of a completely new design using twin 88mm Precision turbos legal for most associations in conjunction with its M&M Turbo-Hydro 400 “lock-up” transmission in which all three gears are used. 

The duo debuted at the North East Outlaw Pro Mod Association’s season finals at Budds Creek, Maryland (before the World Cup Finals), and clocked a 3.58 at an astonishing 227.08 mph, the fastest Pro Mod speed in over six seasons! 

Moyer then headed to the Professional Drag Racers Association World Finals in Dinwiddie, Virginia, where Moyer set his third new PDRA National Speed Record of the meet at 226.73 mph on a 3.573-second pass which was a mere five-thousandths of a second slower than Melanie Salemi’s two-year-old 3.568 PDRA World Elapsed Time Record. 

At the recent 30th annual FuelTech World Street Nationals at Orlando Speed World, where turbochargers up to 98mm were permitted, Moyer decided to stick with his trusty “Precision 88s”. That’s when “Turbo Todd” set low qualifier, low E.T. and top speed of the event by dropping five consecutive 3.5-second bombs on the sixteen-car Pro Modified Eliminator field, including back-to-back 3.563-second shockers at speeds of 228.46 mph and 228.61 mph. 

Those passes moved Todd to fourth in the DI Top 8 List for eighth-mile Turbocharged vehicles in both elapsed time and speed. In fact, Moyer is now ranked as the fourth fastest production car driver in eighth-mile history. Bearing in mind tuner and engine builder Stevens (the first eighth-mile door car pilot ever over 230 mph) is still ahead of him; it would seem the pair will be adding a new member to the exclusive 230 MPH Club soon. 

