News

Tug Brock, Jeff Brooks Claim Wins at United Manual Transmission Racers South Season Opener

United Manual Transmission Racers (UMTR) South held their season opener at Edgewater Sports Park in Cleves, Ohio, on April 27, 2024.

There were 45 stick shift cars in attendance for the event, which was sponsored by RAM Clutches and B&T Shaft & Gear. The weather was beautiful and the track was well prepped and fast.

In Quick Stick, Tug Brock’s ’78 Chevy Malibu took the victory over Chuck Martin’s 1978 Mercury Zephyr. Joe DePuccio was the semi-finalist in his 1971 Plymouth Scamp.

In Street Stick, Jeff Brooks earned his first-ever UMTR win in his 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 over Deron Prewitt Sr. in his 1968 Super Bee. RJ Fisse was the semi-finalist in his 2000 Pontiac Trans Am WS6.

Jeff Brooks

UMTR South would like to thank Edgewater Sports Park, RAM Clutches, B&T Shaft & Gear, its fellow racers and all of its fans for their support to keep stick shift drag racing alive.

Be sure to follow UTMR South on Facebook and watch the YouTube channel at UMTR Drag Racing.

This story was originally published on May 2, 2024. Drag Illustrated

