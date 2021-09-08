Troy Coughlin Jr. to Promote Universal Parks and Resorts During Key Stretch of NHRA Races

Continuing a partnership started by his six-time world champion uncle Jeg Coughlin Jr., sophomore Pro Stock driver Troy Coughlin Jr. will be promoting Universal Parks and Resorts during a key stretch of NHRA national events taking place in Reading, Pa., Charlotte and St. Louis.

“It’s so cool to have the Universal Parks and Resorts livery on our JEGS.com Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the first three races of the Countdown to the Championship,” Troy Jr. said. “With so much excitement about the playoffs this year, we’re expecting the largest TV audiences of the season, including quite possibly the largest drag racing audience ever for the Charlotte event because that race immediately follows an NFL game on FOX.

“I personally am very pumped up about this because we’ve been going to Universal Parks and Resorts for years as a family and now that Brenna (wife) and I are parents, we’re already looking forward to taking our little girl there.”

Added JEGS Director of Motorsports Scott Woodruff, “We have a unique partnership through the ‘Fast & Furious Supercharged’ attractions at both the Orlando, Florida, and Hollywood, California, locations because our involvement is very authentic to the experience. It’s been a great success and a lot of fun.”

With designs by AGI, the hood and rear deck of Troy Jr.’s Camaro will be a high-speed reminder for drag race enthusiasts and their families to visit Universal Parks and Resorts and seek out the “Fast & Furious Supercharged” ride. The attraction allows guests to ride along with the all-star cast from the hit movies on an exhilarating, high-speed chase that exceeds 120 mph and catapults guests into the high-stakes underworld of fast cars and international crime cartels through the use of hyper-realistic special effects and 3D-HD imagery projected onto expansive 360-degree screens.

“Aside from all the rides and fun to be had, Universal Parks and Resorts also are a great place to relax, which is necessary at times when you’re chasing championships against the best drivers in the world,” Troy Jr. said. “There truly is something for everyone at Universal.”

