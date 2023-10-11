Troy Coughlin Jr. on PRO Superstar Shootout: ‘Nothing Beats Racing For Big Cash’

Third-generation racer Troy Coughlin Jr. will get an early start to the 2024 season, as he’s one of the Pro Stock drivers who will compete for $125,000 at the inaugural Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, Feb. 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. As one of the young guns competing in the “factory hot rod” class, Coughlin is looking forward to the distinctive elements that will set the event apart, including comprehensive coverage by the official livestreaming partner, FloRacing.

“I’m honored and very fortunate to compete in the PRO Superstar Shootout,” Coughlin said. “This event is in such a unique spotlight with FloRacing. I think we’ll not only have some new viewers but some great content to show the fans and sponsors. This race will give us a chance to get in race mode and get focused early. $125,000 would purchase a lot of tires and parts for the 2024 racing season! There are truly multiple benefits involved with this race. I believe it’s a big step for the future of the sport of drag racing. A big thank you to the entire group at PRO for their work and passion.”

Coughlin isn’t shy about the fact that he has his mind on the money. With $125,000 going to the Pro Stock winner, the PRO Superstar Shootout will be one of the richest single events in the history of the class.

“Nothing beats racing for big cash,” Coughlin said. “There’s nothing like high-pressure drag racing. It’s very storybook and it shows what people are made of and who they are.”

One of the unique elements of the PRO Superstar Shootout is the random chip draw format, which will decide pairings in eliminations. Drivers will get four qualifying sessions to make it into the 16-car field, then they’ll draw chips to find out who they race.

“I’m all in,” Coughlin said of the chip draw format. “Let’s make this exciting for the fans there and watching on FloRacing.”

While Coughlin is in just his third full season competing in Pro Stock, he’s proven he has what it takes to compete with class veterans. Driving the iconic JEGS.com Camaro previously driven by his uncle, Jeg Coughlin Jr., he’s won two races this season, adding to the two he won in 2022. Though there are still a few races left this season, Coughlin is already imagining a major win to start the 2024 season.

“Winning the PRO Superstar Shootout would mean Team Yellow survived four rounds with the best Pro Stock racers in the country, and that to me is a huge honor and a dream,” said the Elite Motorsports driver. “We would have to go to Disney World on Monday.”

The Scag Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout, also featuring $250,000-to-win Top Fuel and Funny Car, will take place Feb. 8-10 at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Fla. Tickets are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the entire race live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3KQGS4I.

