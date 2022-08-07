Troy Coughlin Jr. Dishes on First Win & What’s Next for the Pro Stock Pilot

NHRA Pro Stock driver Troy Coughlin Jr. finally got his first win at the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals in Seattle, Washington. It’s a win that’s been alluding the 32-year- old for a couple of years. A Pro Stock Wally was always just a tick away. However, Coughlin Jr.’s black and yellow Camaro was running at top performance, plus with a bit of luck, he was on the right side of the finish line during the final leg of the Western Swing.

Coughlin Jr. won with a margin of victory of only .0001-seconds against Elite Motorsports teammate Erica Enders. “Due to the hard work of everybody at Elite Motorsports, those guys parked the Jegs.com Chevrolet Camaro right in the checkers,” Coughlin Jr. proudly stated.

Coughlin Jr. was brutally honest about the struggles he faced before driving to his first Pro Stock win. “There were dog days,” he admitted. “There were lots of dog days. There were days that I thought, ‘man is this going to come, or is it a day of bad luck.’”

It looks like luck was on Coughlin Jr.’s side, as well as a stout support system of Kyle Bates and Kelly Murphy. “It’s more than a team – it’s a family. It’s very exciting,” he said, explaining that his team is what makes Coughlin Jr. the best he can be. “It’s very majestic to win for a group like that. It’s beyond winning for yourself. There’s more to it than wanting to turn on four win lights for your own gratification.” The Ohio native explained that there’s more to it than just racing and winning for yourself. Bates and Murphy give him the tools to compete and win. “It’s an absolute blast for the passion they have and for the love they share for each other and the game of drag racing. I can’t wait to go to Topeka.”

The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor in Topeka, Kansas, is right around the corner. Coughlin Jr. explained that he’s not changing up much, if anything, as he enters the race on August 12. “I think you approach every race the same,” he said. “You stay calm and stay focused.”

That doesn’t mean he’s not ready to win another race, and quite frankly, there’s no “honeymoon” phase to his first win. “You want to win them all and absolutely want to crush them, especially being on Team Yellow,” Coughlin Jr. confessed. “We call Kelly Murphy ‘pitbull’ for a reason. He’s tough, and we need to turn on win lights to keep our ‘pitbull’ happy. We want to keep going.”

The NHRA Pro Stock class competition is tough, and Coughlin Jr. knows there’s no time to give up. “There’s definitely no give me’s in Pro Stock whether you’re making a qualifying run or making a run in the third round. You have to be completely on your game, ” he said. Speaking of being on his game, Coughlin Jr. has one of the best drivers in current Pro Stock times on his Elite Motorsports team – Erica Enders. The Jegs.com pilot had to drive around Enders in the finals and another great in the class,