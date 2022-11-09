Connect with us

Tropical Storm Nicole Blows AHDRA Finals Off the Schedule

With Tropical Storm Nicole heading into Florida as a hurricane and traveling north through Georgia and the Carolinas—along with the state of emergency put into effect by Florida Gov. DeDantis—AHDRA has decided to cancel this weekend’s AHDRA World Finals and 2022 Awards Banquet. This weather system could make track conditions questionable and travel conditions unsafe.

Pre-entry for the event and banquet fees can be refunded to you or carried over to the 2023 season. Please contact Chrissy Rowe on how you would like to proceed. The 2022 Awards Banquet will take place on Friday night of the 2023 season opener and will be announced once details have been finalized.

Championship points are posted, and all points will be as they stand. Please review your points and contact Bill or Chrissy Rowe with any points discrepancies by Sunday, November 13th. All Champions and Top 10 winners will be declared and announced in a separate post on Monday November 14th.

“We regret this situation but feel that this is best for all involved,” said Bill Rowe. “Let’s all remember to keep our thoughts and prayers with everyone affected by this storm.

“We would like to thank all AHDRA members, staff and track personnel who have made this 2022 season possible, and we look forward to an exciting 2023 season with events taking place in current and new locations. See you next year.”

