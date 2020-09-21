Tristan Kimpel Joins Motion Raceworks

If you dealt with Precision Turbo and Engine in recent years, then chances are you’ve worked with Tristan Kimpel. He has become a staple at the racetrack, assisting racers and supporting the sport we so passionately love. In an awesome turn of events, Kimpel has joined the team at Motion Raceworks.

As a sales representative, Kimpel will wear many hats including sales, technical support, and product support at races and events. Kimpel’s knowledge and experience brings new strength to the already ultra-dynamic Iowa-based Motion Raceworks.

“2020 has been nothing short of a crazy year, but this move just made sense,” Kimpel stated. “I have followed Motion Raceworks for a few years now, and really liked what they were doing. So, when they asked me to come on board, I was all in.”

The move to add Kimpel to the all-star line up that Motion Raceworks has built its name on was not an overnight decision but was an easy move to make.

“You could say the whole thing started over a Fox-body Mustang and a joke,” Kimpel explains. “Back in 2017, I drove out to Iowa to buy my Fox off of Doug Cook at Motion Raceworks. While I was there touring the facility, I could tell they had the right mentality for success. Fast forward, and they have not only continued to have success, but they have built an incredible brand. It was at that time I cracked a joke that if they ever needed another guy, to give me a call. The guys over at Motion Raceworks always treated me like family, and now I’m happy to say I’m part of the Motion family!”

This family dynamic is a big part of the company’s success. Whether you look at the company’s employees, racers, or simply its customer base, the family attitude is woven into the fabric of the business.

“Spending the last several years with Tristan working side-by-side for different companies at races, through phone calls, and troubleshooting, it was clear to see he brings tremendous experience, knowledge, and field technical skills to the table,” explains Doug Cook, owner of Motion Raceworks. “This was a non-interview interview where I was able to learn and understand who he is and what he stands for, which perfectly aligns with Motion Raceworks. Spending years working with the fastest names in the sport across a huge variety of platforms and racing types, we know he comes armed with the ability to break lots of boundaries in our business.

“The team and I at Motion Raceworks are beyond thrilled to welcome Tristan to the Motion family as an employee!”

