Trick-Tools, White Alligator Racing Partner Up for Success

Metal fabrication tool and equipment retailing powerhouse Trick-Tools is excited to announce their partnership with Jerry Savoie’s White Alligator Racing (WAR) Pro Stock Motorcycle Team for the 2022 racing season.

Trick-Tools made the announcement on social media during the NHRA Pro-Stock Motorcycle season opener at the Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida—a race won in record-setting fashion by Karen Stoffer of the WAR team.

“We are very excited to be working with WAR,” said Trick-Tools president Bruce Van Sant. “Their performance and professional approach to the sport are a great match for our company. We are looking forward to seeing how this season goes and hope our involvement can help propel them to another championship year.”

The history behind Trick-Tools has deep roots in the sport of drag racing, specifically the two-wheel variety. Veteran racer, Bruce Van Sant, started Trick-Tools to help fund his own Pro Mod Motorcycle racing program in the mid-90s. From this humble beginning, Trick-Tools has grown into the largest supplier of high-performance metal fabrication tools on the planet.

“Our partnership with Trick-Tools, for myself, is very special! They started with a dream and turned it in to a reality, just like I did!” said Jerry Savoie, the championship-winning owner and rider of WAR and the world’s largest single-owner alligator farmer.

Throughout their 25 years of business, Trick-Tools has equipped the racing and performance industry with smart and lasting fabrication solutions that help racing businesses, including many NHRA teams, increase efficiency and productivity in their fabrication shops.

“This partnership with Trick-Tools helps us build the machines that win races. It is high-quality equipment that’s made in America, and we’ve actually used their tools long before this partnership.” explained Tim Kulungian, team manager for WAR. “It’s all the solutions you wish you had in your toolbox when you’re in the middle of a project.”

In addition to giving back to the sport, Trick-Tools hopes to promote their company’s message beyond the bigger teams of the NHRA Drag Racing Series and reach the fans as well, who are known for being get-in-your-garage fabricators who get their hands dirty on projects of their own.

“We go to work every day to help fabricators take their skills and their projects to the next level by offering the absolute best tools and equipment in all price ranges” stated Van Sant.

Trick-Tools offers metal fabrication equipment to professionals and hobbyists in the drag racing, circle track, offroad, custom car, and hot rod industries, offering over 15,000 products from over 100 top brands on their website. For more information about Trick-Tools, visit their website at www.Trick-Tools.com or give them a call at 641-628-3860.

