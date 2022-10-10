TRIBUTE: Chris Darnell, “Shockwave” Jet Semi Driver

Chris Darnell blasts off the starting line in his triple-engine jet semi truck known as “Shockwave” during the 50th annual Snowbird Outlaw Nationals, sending flames flying out of the jet engines and the exhaust stacks. Darnell was killed in a tragic accident while making a pass at an airshow in Battle Creek, Michigan, on July 2, 2022. The 40-year-old driver was involved in motorsports for most of his life, most recently taking over the iconic “Shockwave” jet truck program. His father, Neal, had driven the “Shockwave” before its creator and original driver, the late Les Shockley, sold it to the family several years ago. The Springfield, Missouri, native is survived by his wife of 16 years, Brooke, daughters Reese and Taylor, and parents Neal and Marilyn.

Photograph by Chris Sears

Bradenton Motorsports Park

Bradenton, Florida

Saturday, December 4th, 2021