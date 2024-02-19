Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Luke Nieuwhof photo

Features

Travis ‘The Carolina Kid’ Harvey Pulling Double Duty at World Series of Pro Mod

Published

When Travis Harvey rolls through the gates of Bradenton Motorsports Park for the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod (WSOPM) presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage and J&A Service March 1-3, he’ll do so with double driving duties.

Not only will Harvey be competing for the $100,000 prize in Pro Mod, he’ll also be competing in the $50,000-to-win Intercontinental Top Dragster Championship presented by FTI Performance, driving a car owned by Jeff Pittman and Angie Travis.   

In Pro Mod, Harvey – the 2023 Big Dog Series champion – will be piloting his new screw-blown 2019 Chevy Camaro tuned by Steve Petty. He is hoping to improve upon his 2023 performance, where he qualified 27th and earned a first-round victory against Robert Abbott before falling to Marcus Birt in round two. 

“I’m feeling a lot better and more confident than I was last year,” said Harvey. “We had a new combination last year starting out. It was great. But this deal, we’re a lot more prepared to come and run against the fast guys now. I think we’ll be great coming out of this race.”

Harvey knows there will be no easy draws in eliminations, with over 60 of the top drivers in the country coming to compete. Last year saw the closest 32-car field in Pro Mod history, with No. 1 through No. 32 being separated by just .056 seconds. And Harvey wouldn’t want it any other way.  

“That’s the way I like it,” Harvey said. “I like running against the baddest out there. I hope the field is tight like it was last year. Nobody really had an advantage, and I like the pressure. I like racing against the bad boys and it’s gonna be fun.”

Also returning this year to the WSOPM is Rivals Night, and Harvey already has a grudge race locked in against 2023 PDRA Pro Boost world champion Jason Harris. It will be just the latest chapter in a long list of battles between the two North Carolina-based drivers.  

“It’s always exciting to run Jason,” said Harvey. “We’ve been racing together for decades now and he’s a well-respected champion and friend. The competition better be glad we’re not teammates.”

With $100,000 on the line – and an extra $50,000 in Harvey’s case – a lot of drivers might feel added pressure. However, Harvey is one of the few drivers who isn’t new to running for huge money, and doesn’t expect nerves to affect him like it might others.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It’s a lot (of money), but I’ve raced for more than that before in one run,” Harvey said. “You don’t really think about it because it will get in your head. But the money is not for me. I want to win. I wanna beat all of them and win the race.”

Tickets for the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by JHG and J&A Service are on sale now and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/wsopm2024. Fans watching from home can tune in to the official event livestream on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3uYLot3

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.