Travis ‘The Carolina Kid’ Harvey Announces Move to Pro Boost, Plans for 2023 PDRA

Travis “The Carolina Kid” Harvey announced today that he and his partners, Vaughn Myles and Eric Holland, are teaming up with GALOT Motorsports and Pro Line Racing and making the switch to Pro Boost. Harvey also announced his plans to race the full 2023 PDRA season in Pro Boost with a newly rebuilt car.

“My partners and I have been talking about it for about six months, and Vaughn said he wanted to go real fast, faster than he’s ever been,” said Harvey. “We decided to go with a boosted car because they make a lot more power and they run faster.”

Harvey is switching from Pro Nitrous to Pro Boost with a Jerry Bickel Pro Mod ’69 Camaro tuned by Steve Petty. The Camaro has the latest and greatest Pro Line Racing 564 MH6 HEMI, fronted by a ProCharger F4-140 supercharger and complete with an M&M Transmission. Eric Dillard and Craig Pettis of Pro Line Racing will be maintaining the Camaro.

“I’ve known Mr. Wells, the owner of GALOT Motorsports, for a while, and it is an honor to be a part of their team,” said Harvey. “Being a part of their team, it’s going be a pretty good deal for both sides. We are going to bring a lot to the table, so I think they’ll be happy also with us on involvement.”

The Camaro was previously driven by Kevin Rivenbark, who crashed the car in 2021. However, it’s been completely rebuilt by RK Racecraft.

Harvey’s first race on the 2023 schedule will be the 2023 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, followed by the first event on the PDRA schedule. “The Carolina Kid” also plans on entering a few big-money Pro Mod events, such as the Snowbirds, with the Camaro throughout the year.

“I’m excited for this year, and it’s going to be competitive,” Harvey continued, explaining why he wanted to make the switch. “It’s harder to compete with a nitrous car because we’re down in power compared to some of the other guys.”

However, Harvey will still race his ’17 Corvette from time to time, starting with the U.S. Street Nationals at Bradenton Motorsports Park and then the Big Dog Series. Still, he’s focused on running Pro Boost this year and has his sights set on the PDRA championship.

“I’m thankful for my car owners, Vaughn and Eric. I’m thankful to have them involved and let me do what I do best. I love racing, and I couldn’t do it without them because they provide a lot of funding for me to do it,” concluded Harvey.