Travis Shumake Racing Unveils Impressive Lineup of Sponsors for NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Debut

Top Fuel pilot and team owner Travis Shumake announced a knockout lineup of sponsors for his inaugural race in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, scheduled to take place April 5th to 7th at the NHRA Arizona Nationals hosted at Firebird Motorsports Park in Chandler, Ariz.

Fry’s Food Stores and the Arizona Lottery will serve as the Primary Sponsors of Shumake’s 12,000-horsepower Top Fuel dragster, playing a vital role in the team’s success both on and off the track.

“Fry’s Food Stores is proud to sponsor Shumake Racing and this incredible series because it means more to us than racing,” said Monica Garnes, president of Fry’s Food Stores. “We believe in Travis and what he stands for. Fry’s intentionally pursues a diverse and inclusive workplace that reflects the communities we serve, so we’re grateful to support organizations like Shumake Racing, our long-term non-profit partners, one∙n∙ten, and others in the LGBTQ+ community.”

“We’re proud to come together with our long-time retail partner Fry’s Food Stores as sponsors of Shumake Racing, complementing our shared commitment to driving impact in the communities we serve,” said Arizona Lottery CEO, Alec Thomson. “Thrilling experiences are what we strive to deliver to Lottery players and what’s behind the Lottery’s investment of hundreds of millions in vital state programs, so supporting Travis, a born and raised Arizonan, as he gets behind the wheel of a 330 MPH dragster is right up our alley.”

Shumake also announced Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys has joined as a major sponsor for his season debut. This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting collaboration, with Lerner & Rowe set to join Shumake for additional races throughout the season.

Lerner and Rowe founder, Kevin Rowe, shared: “Drag racing symbolizes the boldness and innovation that underpin our law firm’s success. We take pride in endorsing Travis Shumake, a driver who embodies these same qualities. Furthermore, our legal team loves to support Phoenix natives. We extend our best wishes to Travis for much success, with the hope that the inclusion of our logo on the wing of his car provides additional momentum toward the finish line.”

An additional collection of local Arizona-based companies have all pledged their commitment to Shumake’s journey into the world of professional drag racing. Postino Wine Cafe, Tide Cleaners, Radford Racing School, Arizona’s most-loved Mexican restaurant Someburros, newly Arizona-headquartered aftermarket parts distributor FCP Euro, and Goldbook Financial have all stepped up to get Shumake on track. You’ll also catch Shumake and the team cruising around Phoenix in a fleet of GMC’s provided by sponsor Yates Buick-GMC in Goodyear.

“Homegrown Arizona companies showed up for me in a big way. As a kid from Central Phoenix it’s wild to see the places and names I grew up with on the side of my car,” said Shumake. “Their support will undoubtedly fuel our success on the track as we dive head first into the Rookie of the Year battle with Tony Stewart. I have so much gratitude for all of our partners and their invaluable support.”

Travis Shumake is the son of late NHRA Funny Car champion and Arizona Drag Racing Hall of Fame members Tripp and Susie Shumake. For more information about Shumake Racing, visit https://travisshumake.com.

