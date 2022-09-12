Travis Shumake Partners with Sheetz for Reading, Charlotte NHRA National Events

Shumake will make a pre-race appearance at a Reading and Charlotte area Sheetz to promote his participation in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series as well as meeting with Sheetz fans chosen to attend the races through the company’s social media channels.

“I just keep saying Holy Sheetz!” exclaimed Shumake. “I’ve knocked on a lot of doors these past 18 months. To have a huge name like Sheetz open the door and commit to doing it in Sheetz style with the sweepstake and crazy car wrap is a dream. It’s goofy, big hearted, and a little extra…just like me.”

This will be the first time Sheetz, a customer-centric destination for more than gas and snacks which is open 24/7/365, has ventured into NHRA with an on-track marketing partnership. Previously they partnered with Shumake for Pride month producing a widely viewed social media campaign along with a $100,000 donation to True Colors United. Most recently on-track Shumake made his national event debut at the Menards Nationals where he qualified No. 11 and dropped a close first round race to Jasmine Salinas. “Both cars are running great. With Julie (Nataas) winning the Jegs All-stars & the US Nationals and Hunter (Green) clocking several mid 5.20’s in my dragster, the team is confident we will do well these next few weekends.”

The Sheetz & Shumake relationship will also reach into the community as Sheetz has purchased tickets for a group of local foster families for both races. As a former foster parent, Shumake has been a longtime advocate for youth experiencing homelessness. Sheetz is committed to their local communities and quickly agreed to Travis’ idea. “We want more fans. We want new fans, and we want young fans. They are the future of our sport. The families coming to the track know nothing about the sport and I am eager to get them addicted to Nitro.”

“We are excited to join with Travis for these races in Reading and Charlotte,” said Sheetz Vice President of Marketing and Brand Ryan Sheetz. “We know that race fans are often great Sheetz customers and that they’ll be excited to see this car on the track. We’re also looking forward to continuing the great work that we started with Travis earlier this summer.”