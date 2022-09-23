Travis Shumake Brings Sheetz Show to NHRA Carolina Nationals

Following a semifinal finish at the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals last weekend Top Alcohol Dragster racer Travis Shumake will bring his Sheetz backed, Randy Meyer owned and tuned 270 mph dragster to zMax Dragway this weekend. The two race Sheetz marketing program is a first in drag racing for the customer-centric destination that offers more than gas and snacks and is open 24/7/365. Shumake will be flying the Sheetz colors as well as branding from Envision Rise starting Friday in the ultra-competitive Top Alcohol Dragster class.

“We have another packed field of 21 cars this weekend and my goal is to drive this Sheetz-Envision Rise dragster into the top half of the field in qualifying,” said Shumake. “I’m excited to race at Zmax, I know it’s one of the best tracks on the circuit and Randy and the team have had great success here over the years.”

This will be Shumake’s third national event competing in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and last weekend was a breakout event for the second generation drag racer. The 38-year-old New York City resident won the first and second round of racing of his professional career with new sponsor Sheetz at the Pep Boys Nationals. In the semifinals the developing driver jumped the start forcing a redlight disqualification, but his spirits were not dampened because of the mistake.

“I’m putting that red light behind me and focused on getting back into my routine at the track and in the car,” said Shumake. “We showed the folks in Reading that Pennsylvania is Sheetz country and I hope to go rounds again for both Sheetz and Envision Rise this weekend in Charlotte.”

Shumake is building a racing program with aspirations of advancing into the Camping World Drag Racing Series racing either a Top Fuel dragster or nitro Funny Car. The son of Funny Car driver Tripp Shumake understands that gaining experience and seat time will pay dividends as his career progresses. Working with a world championship caliber team like Randy Meyer Racing has afforded Shumake the confidence to develop as a driver in top-of-the-line equipment.

“Randy and his whole organization have been great to work with,” said Shumake. “I learn so much every time I get in my Sheetz race car and Randy’s insight and direction have helped me make huge strides in a short period of time. I need to continue to work on my skills both on and off the track, but I am on an exciting path to promote this sport.”

Top Alcohol Dragsters will be on track Friday for two qualifying runs at 1:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. On Saturday the class will get one more qualifying pass at 11:30 a.m. before moving into the first round of eliminations at 3:15 p.m. and second round at 7:00 p.m. The race will conclude on Sunday with the semifinals and final round.

