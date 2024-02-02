Connect with us

News

Toyota to Support Inaugural PRO Superstar Shootout 

Published

Toyota Motor North America will serve as an event sponsor of the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, Feb. 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. The major auto manufacturer will be represented on-track during the inaugural event by several Toyota Gazoo Racing North America drivers and teams will compete in the $250,000-to-win Top Fuel and Funny Car classes. 

“We’re very proud to welcome Toyota as one of our partners for the PRO Superstar Shootout,” said Alan Johnson, president, Professional Racers Owners Organization (PRO). “Toyota has developed an incredible reputation in the nitro classes over the last 20 years or so. Toyota Racing engineers have contributed to numerous world championships, including Doug Kalitta’s Top Fuel title last year. We’re honored that Toyota believes in this event enough to get involved as a sponsor.”

The PRO Superstar Shootout’s invitation-only fields in Top Fuel and Funny Car are made up of world champions, race winners, record holders, and overall standouts in the nitro classes. Toyota drivers on the entry list include Doug Kalitta, Steve Torrence, Justin Ashley, Antron Brown, Billy Torrence, and Shawn Langdon in Top Fuel, as well as J.R. Todd, Ron Capps, and Alexis DeJoria in Funny Car. 

“We are happy to support our talented drivers and race teams competing in the PRO Superstar Shootout,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager, motorsports, Toyota Motor North America. “Toyota has been involved in nitro competition for over 20 years with measurable on-track success in the NHRA. The drag racing fan base is incredibly passionate, and once we heard about this event from our team partners, we knew it was an additional program that we wanted to be aligned with in this motorsport space.”

The PRO Superstar Shootout will also feature $125,000-to-win Pro Stock, FTI Performance Top Sportsman, Stock, and Super Stock. Off-track, the fan-focused event will feature live music, a vendor village, the area’s best food trucks, and more.

Tickets for the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the entire race live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk

