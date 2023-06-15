Toyota Gazoo Racing Drivers Sound Off as Team Edges Closer to 200 NHRA Wins

After scoring three race wins over the weekend at Bristol Dragway, Toyota Gazoo Racing North America (TGRNA) sits at 199 event wins in their NHRA tenure. As the team prepares to hit their milestone 200th win in NHRA competition, their roster of superstar drivers were asked what it would mean to them to be the one to achieve this monumental moment for Toyota.

JUSTIN ASHLEY, Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Maynard Ashley Racing

“It would mean the world to me to win the 200th race for Toyota with in the NHRA. Every race is prestigious. Every race has history, but to be able to do that for Toyota, such a prestigious organization, would really mean the world to me and our entire team.”

ANTRON BROWN, Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, AB Motorsports

“It would be huge if we could definitely get into the books with that 200th win for Toyota. Just for the history with how long they have been out here, and for how many years we’ve been racing with Toyota, since 2008. There is a lot of history there and I think it would be monumental to go down in the record books, being the 200th winner for Team Toyota. Toyota Racing, throughout our history, I know that we’ve had a lot of accolades and we won a lot of races together. You’re talking about over 50 wins with Toyota in Top Fuel. If we would win the 200th, I think you would put that on the mantle and put it up there amongst one of those things that you definitely can’t take away. To share that moment with all of Toyota Racing would be huge, especially for me and AB Motorsports.”

RON CAPPS, NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

“We had a lot of firsts last year. 2022 was just unbelievable. Getting the first win for the Supra at the Bristol race was crazy. There is such history, and when you look back at what Toyota’s done just in motorsports, and in drag racing. To watch J.R. (Todd) and Alexis (DeJoria) and what they’ve done, and to be a part of that family now. To be able to give Toyota a hallmark win like that would be epic.”

ALEXIS DEJORIA, Bandero Premium Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, DC Motorsports

“To be the 200th winner for Toyota, would be incredible, honestly. I would love to be able to do that for Toyota and our team. We are itching to get our next win, so to be able to do both would be incredible.”

DOUG KALITTA, Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

“It would be awesome for sure. I appreciate the opportunity to be a part of Team Toyota. It would be a cool place to put my name.”

SHAWN LANGDON, Kalitta Air Bounty Hunter Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

“It would mean a lot to be able to bring that home for Toyota. I’ve been a partner with Toyota for 13 years now. They’ve been there every step of the way. So having that great relationship with them, to bring something meaningful like that to them, would be a good feeling.”

STEVE TORRENCE, Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Torrence Racing

“That would be icing on the cake on an already momentous relationship with Toyota. It’s just a credential that no one else will ever have. If you are the 200th, that’s a big mark. It would be really special if we could pull it off.”

J.R. TODD, DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Kalitta Motorsports

“To be that guy, that would mean a lot. Being a part of the Toyota family – that’s exactly what it is – it’s a family. To be able to contribute just a little bit on our end at Kalitta Motorsports, that would be a pretty cool milestone.”

Toyota total wins – 199

First Toyota win – February 29, 2004 – Jerry Toliver – K&N Filters Winternationals at Pomona Raceway

Top Fuel wins (150) – Antron Brown (56), Larry Dixon (19), Shawn Langdon (15), Morgan Lucas (12), Doug Kalitta (11), Richie Crampton (10) Del Worsham (8), Justin Ashley (7), Khalid alBalooshi (4), Rod Fuller (3), Steve Torrence (2), Brandon Bernstein (1), Tony Schumacher (1), J.R. Todd (1)

Funny Car wins (49) – Cruz Pedregon (13), J.R. Todd (10), Del Worsham (9), Alexis DeJoria (6), Ron Capps (5), Jeff Arend (3), Shawn Langdon (2), Jerry Toliver (1)

Toyota Top Fuel & Funny Car winners – Shawn Langdon (15 Top Fuel, 2 Funny Car), Del Worsham (8 Top Fuel, 9 Funny Car), J.R. Todd (1 Top Fuel, 10 Funny Car)

Toyota Champions – Cruz Pedregon (FC, 2008), Larry Dixon (TF, 2010), Del Worsham (TF, 2011 and FC, 2015), Antron Brown (TF, 2012, 2015, 2016), Shawn Langdon (TF, 2013), J.R. Todd (FC, 2018), Ron Capps (FC, 2022)