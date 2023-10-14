Torrence, Tasca, Kramer and Herrera Take Big Money at Texas Fall Nationals Friday Night Live

With spectacular conditions and a historically quick race surface, multiple track records were set tonight at the Stampede of Speed Friday Night Live event part of the 38th annual Texas Fall Nationals. Top Fuel and Funny Car No. 1 qualifiers Steve Torrence and Bob Tasca III grabbed the $15,000 top prize cash, respectively. Deric Kramer grabbed the Pro Stock No. 1 qualifier spot along with the $7,500 prize and Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Gaige Herrera continued his domination of the class winning $5,000 with the quickest run of the second session and day. Each of the cash winners also won a custom pair of CORRAL boots.



Torrence made the quickest and fastest run of his career, 3.636 seconds at 336.62 mph, to run to the top of a stacked Top Fuel field. In Funny Car Bob Tasca III ran 3.822 seconds at 335.55 mph, both career-best marks for the driver from Rhode Island. It also established Tasca as the quickest and fastest Ford Mustang driver in the history of the manufacturer.



“The is a special night because I am a Texan and this is the premier track in Texas,” said Torrence, a four-time Top Fuel world champion. “I have to thank the Meyer family for all they have done with the Stampede of Speed and the Texas Fall Nationals. This is a critical time in the playoffs and this race is a great event top to bottom. These Capco Boys are awesome. You always want to do well in front of your hometown fans. At the end of the day, we were the most consistent car across the board. This race is important, and we had a great day today.”

In the Pro Stock ranks, Herrera ran to the top of the Pro Stock Motorcycle class with a strong 6.689-second pass at 203.41 mph. He made the quickest run of both qualifying sessions and grabbed six qualifying bonus points in addition to the cash and CORRAL boots. Kramer turned heads in the Pro Stock class with his 6.486-second pass at 209.50 mph to set a career-best mark. He made the run early in the session, and he had to wait and watch five pairs of competitors take their best shots at his elapsed time.



“I knew it was on a good run,” said Kramer. “I didn’t expect that run to hold. I thought other people would be able to step up. I thought we would be close. I didn’t think it would hold, but I am glad it did. Night runs are my favorite.”

Tomorrow the rest of the competitors will take their best shots at Torrence, Tasca, Kramer and Herrera to see if they can unseat the No. 1 qualifiers during the final two qualifying runs.