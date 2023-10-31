Top Trending Vehicles Announced at 2023 SEMA Show

SEMA announced the best new vehicles for personalization at the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nev. The prestigious SEMA Awards are presented annually to exhibiting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to recognize automakers for supporting the aftermarket with vehicle platforms that encourage customization.

One of the most highly anticipated trade shows in the country, the SEMA Show Monday Reveal and awards were highly attended.

The SEMA Awards are voted on by exhibiting manufacturers in six categories. Categories and this year’s winners are:

Car of the Year: Ford Mustang

Ford Mustang Full-Size Truck of the Year: Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series Mid-Size Truck of the Year: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma 4×4/SUV of the Year: Ford Bronco

Ford Bronco Sport Compact Car of the Year: Nissan Z

Nissan Z Electric Vehicle of the Year: Ford Lightning

“SEMA Award-winning vehicles are setting worldwide trends in the automotive enthusiast industry,” said Warren Kosikov, SEMA Vice President of Sales. “The Awards recognize the best new vehicles on the market that offer the greatest opportunities for customization. Attendees can see many of these unique award-winning vehicles during the 2023 SEMA Show.”

The SEMA Awards were presented to automakers during the SEMA Show Monday Reveal, where media and exhibitors get a sneak peek at some of the vehicles debuting at the 2023 trade-only event. As the four-day Show opens, the business-to-business trade show features thousands of uniquely modified project vehicles.

The SEMA Show is the place to see latest trending products and hottest vehicles. As aftermarket manufacturers invest more in the Ford Mustang, Ford F-Series, Toyota Tacoma, Ford Bronco, Nissan Z and Ford Lightning, consumers can expect to find greater options for accessorizing these vehicles.

To learn more about the SEMA Show and the vehicles and products debuting at the event, visit www.semashow.com or download the official SEMA Show Mobile App.