Top Sportsman, Factory Stock Showdown, Stock/Super Stock Combo & Comp Eliminator Added to CTech World Doorslammer Nationals; $10,000 to Winner in Each Class

The CTech World Doorslammer Nationals will truly be filled with doorslammers in 2021 for the second annual race, which takes place March 5-7 at Orlando Speed World Dragway.

Along with headline eliminators Pro Stock and Pro Mod, the 2021 CTech World Doorslammer Nationals will now also include major payouts and publicity for a number of popular sportsman classes this year, including Factory Stock , Top Sportsman, Stock/Super Stock and Competition Eliminator.

Drivers in each sportsman class will be racing for $10,000-to-win in Orlando, adding another thrilling level to what’s shaping up to be the biggest independent drag race of the year.

“As hugely success as the inaugural event was, I wanted to grow it and adding these great sportsman classes is something we’re all really excited about. You have to have these classes at the biggest doorslammer race in the world; the CTech World Doorslammer Nationals has to have these classes,” Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director Wes Buck said. “These are classes the sport is built on and the drivers and teams in these classes deserve to be treated great, paid handsomely and be a part of the show. The more people that are excited about and involved with this event, the better.”

Top Sportsman was involved in the inaugural race a year ago, with a special Factory Stock Showdown match race also taking place in 2020.

Sensing the excitement from that, the decision was made to include Factory Stock Showdown on a much bigger scale in 2021, as well as add the other popular sportsman classes along with Top Sportsman. It gives the race a full array of doorslammer action in Orlando, meaning it will be non-stop thrills for every team and doorslammer racing fan.

“The energy and enthusiasm for this race grows with every tech card. This is the biggest independent drag race of the year and we have to include those classes,” Buck said. “This is what I want for these racers and it only seems right they get to race under a spotlight as well. From our Stock/Super Stock combo to Comp Eliminator, I want them to all feel what it’s like to be the center of attention.”

Factory Stock Showdown has become a popular draw since its introduction, with Buck expecting a strong contingent of racers in Orlando, while Top Sportsman has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Adding Stock, Super Stock and Competition Eliminator only made sense, too, giving the CTech World Doorslammer Nationals a contingent of sportsman classes that have been the backbone of the sport.

Now, they will get the opportunity to race for a huge purse in front of a huge crowd, while also getting first-class treatment at a race that had everyone talking a year ago and will surely do the same again in 2021.

“Experiences like the racers have at the CTech World Doorslammer Nationals are what keep racers racing and keep them excited and feeling great about our sport,” Buck said. “These are the events that drive our industry forward, and this is the type of event people look forward to all winter and cannot wait to get to in March because it’s so much fun.”

