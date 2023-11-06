Connect with us

Top Honors Awarded at 2023 SEMA Show Industry Banquet

Top honors were awarded at the annual SEMA Industry Awards Banquet by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the trade association representing the $51.8 billion automotive specialty equipment industry.

Winners of the prestigious awards are:

  • SEMA Person of the Year: Ian Lehn, BOOSTane
  • Gen-III Innovator of the Year: Jon Delgado, Repairify
  • Content Creator of the Year: Vin Anatra, Hoonigan

Industry business owners, luminaries, and media celebrated the thriving industry during the Banquet. The ultimate networking and social event was attended by industry leaders, rising stars and volunteers.

The 2023 SEMA Person of the Year award went to Ian Lehn, founder of BOOSTane in Cincinnati, Ohio, in recognition for his volunteerism in the industry. Lehn has served in leadership positions for two different SEMA councils, works with the SEMA PAC and supports various charities. His company received the prestigious LaunchPad product of the year award in 2014.

The 2022 Gen-III Innovator of the Year award was presented to Jon Delgado, chief technology officer of Repairify. Delgado led the engineering of the patented asTech Rules Engine, which uses empirical data to present users with the most accurate and cost-effective diagnostic scan option specific to a given vehicle. Delgado is also a key contributor and leader in ADAS calibration identifications with his adasThink solution. With the services he has delivered, shops can be confident that they are properly calibrating safety systems as required by OEM repair procedures.

Vin Anatra is vice president of business development and has over 200,000 followers on his personal Instagram page. Beginning as an inexperienced kid from New York with a passion for cars, Anatra helped build one of the most notable and influential brands in the automotive apparel and media space—Hoonigan.

The awards recognize outstanding commitment to the aftermarket industry and SEMA.

