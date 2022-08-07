Top Fuel’s Winningest Driver Tony Schumacher Talks Seattle Win, New Ownership & Evolving Sponsorship Dynamics

When you’re Tony Schumacher, winningest Top Fuel driver of all time, you’re comfortable with being uncomfortable. Like when his well-known U.S. Army sponsor parted ways with him and his team, Don Schumacher Racing, or overcoming the adversity of the 2022 NHRA Camping World Season, Schumacher’s thick skin and determined attitude kept him going.

Schumacher picked up the 86th win of his career on the final leg of the Western Swing at Pacific Raceways in Seattle, Washington. He’s no stranger to winning, but the Top Fuel pilot scored the first victory for his new team owners, Joe and Cathi Maynard. Schumacher had no doubt in his mind that he would hoist a Wally again and even has his sights set on another Camping World Championship Trophy. However, Schumacher admitted that not having a full-time Top Fuel ride was unknown territory.

“It was an uncomfortable moment,” Schumacher confessed. “I drove for the Army for 19 years, and you think this is going to go on forever – it was supposed to.” Schumacher, or “The Sarge” as he became fondly known, and Don Schumacher Racing was caught off guard in 2018 when the Army pulled their presence out of motorsports. “It was terrible. I had to start thinking we may never get in a race car again. My dad had a big team at the time, and I felt a little left out in the cold.”

However, Schumacher, the consummate professional he is, didn’t want to take the opportunity away from his DSR teammates when he was left without a primary sponsor for his Top Fuel Dragster. “I’m not going to take Leah’s [Pruett] job, and I’m not going to take Antron’s [Brown] job. It would be B.S. to do that,” he stated. “They earned the right to be there, and it’s just not my personality.”

Schumacher did what he could to stay relevant when he wasn’t driving but faced challenges he wasn’t familiar with. “It’s hard to keep your face there. I tried to do my best with FOX, but that wasn’t my goal,” Schumacher said, explaining how he joined the broadcast team for a short time. “It’s not where I wanted to be. I felt like I was out there hanging.”

Schumacher’s lack of sponsorship sent shockwaves throughout the NHRA racing community, but he didn’t let that stop him. “What our value has been hurt by is that the cars were the stars for so long,” he said. “They did that on purpose years ago to make sure drivers didn’t get paid too much.”

Schumacher started thinking outside the box and reached out to the likes of Scag Power Equipment. “They had never been in drag racing before, and you’ve got to get them to a race,” he pointed out. Schumacher, who knows the business of driving and selling sponsorhips, explained that getting potential partners to a race is vitally important. “We’ve got to keep everyone’s eyes open to the sport of drag racing.”