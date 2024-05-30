Connect with us

Top Fuel’s Tony Schumacher Gearing Up for NHRA New England Nationals

Tony Schumacher, the driver of the Leatherwood Distillery Top Fuel Dragster, is gearing up for a thrilling competition at the NHRA New England Nationals, a highly anticipated stop on the Mission Foods Drag Racing series tour. With a rich history of success at this event, including two championships in 2014 and 2015, Schumacher is poised to make a strong impact this weekend.

Last year, Schumacher delivered an impressive performance at the NHRA New England Nationals, qualifying 13th and advancing to the final round. He defeated Shawn Langdon in the first round, received a bye in the second round, and triumphed over Mike Salinas in the third round before ultimately falling to Justin Ashley in the final. The eliminations for the 2023 New England Nationals, however, were uniquely contested in Bristol, Tennessee, due to inclement weather, adding an extra layer of challenge to the competition.

Recently, at the Chicago event, Schumacher qualified eighth but faced an early exit after being defeated by Dan Mercier in the first round. Despite this setback, his 2024 season has shown promise with six races, one runner-up finish, and a win in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge.

Schumacher’s career statistics are a testament to his skill and dedication, boasting 561 races, 86 wins, and 88 No. 1 qualifiers. His impressive record and consistent performance make him a formidable competitor in the NHRA circuit.

One noteworthy aspect of this weekend’s race is the return of Leatherwood Distillery to a primary position on Schumacher’s machine, a partnership last seen during the Phoenix event. This change adds an extra layer of excitement and anticipation for both the team and fans.

“The conditions look fabulous for Epping,” Schumacher commented. “After a hot weekend in Joliet, it’ll be nice to return to some cooler weather, especially for that Friday night throwdown session. We ran well in Epping last year and our team is excited to head back up that way. We’re back to our Leatherwood colors this weekend and loving the look, so I’m ready to get back up there and hopefully we can enjoy a long Sunday of going rounds.”

As Schumacher heads to Epping, NH, fans and competitors alike are eagerly awaiting to see if he can add another victory to his illustrious career. The NHRA New England Nationals promise to be an exciting and competitive event, with Schumacher and his team ready to put on a show.

This story was originally published on May 30, 2024.

